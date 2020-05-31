US action on Hong Kong is ‘doomed to fail’, says China

world

Updated: May 31, 2020 08:05 IST

The mouthpiece newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party said on Saturday that the US decision to end some trading privileges for Hong Kong “grossly interferes” in China’s internal affairs and is “doomed to fail”.

The Hong Kong government called US President Donald Trump’s announcement unjustified and said it is “not unduly worried by such threats”, despite concern that they could drive companies away from the Asian financial and trading centre.

The Trump administration has also banned some Chinese students and researchers from entering the US after accusing them of stealing intellectual property, the White House said on Friday in a statement cited by the Chinese state media. The entry ban goes into effect at midnight on June 1.

An editorial in China’s official People’s Daily newspaper said that attempts at “forcing China to make concessions on core interests including sovereignty and security through blackmailing or coercion... can only be wishful thinking and day-dreaming!”

Trump’s move came after China’s ceremonial parliament voted on Thursday to bypass Hong Kong’s legislature and develop and enact national security legislation on its own for the semi-autonomous territory.

China had issued no response as of late on Saturday, but had earlier said it would retaliate if the US went ahead with its threat to revoke trading advantages granted to Hong Kong after its handover from British to Chinese rule in 1997. “This hegemonic act of attempting to interfere in Hong Kong affairs and grossly interfere in China’s internal affairs will not frighten the Chinese people and is doomed to fail,” the People’s Daily said.

In Hong Kong, small groups of Beijing supporters marched to the US consulate on Saturday carrying China flags and signs protesting “American interference in China’s internal affair” and calling Trump “shameless and useless”. Elsewhere in the city, activists including Joshua Wong held a press meet to welcome Trump’s announcement.