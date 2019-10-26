e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

US budget deficit soars in 2019 to just under $1 trillion, highest since 2012

Tariffs imposed in President Donald Trump’s multi-front trade confrontations brought in USD 30 billion in the year ended September 30, according to the Treasury.

world Updated: Oct 26, 2019 10:23 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
America’s budget deficit soared to nearly USD 1 trillion in the 2019 fiscal year as government borrowing swelled, the US Treasury announced Friday.
America’s budget deficit soared to nearly USD 1 trillion in the 2019 fiscal year as government borrowing swelled, the US Treasury announced Friday.(Reuters File Photo )
         

America’s budget deficit soared to nearly USD 1 trillion in the 2019 fiscal year as government borrowing swelled, the US Treasury announced Friday.

The deficit jumped by 26 per cent to USD 984 billion, the highest since 2012, as spending outstripped tax receipts in the wake of the 2017 Republican-led tax cuts.

Tariffs imposed in President Donald Trump’s multi-front trade confrontations brought in USD 30 billion in the year ended September 30, according to the Treasury.

“President Trump’s economic agenda is working,” Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in a statement, calling on lawmakers to cut “wasteful and irresponsible spending.” The widening deficit underscored the yawning imbalance in America’s finances in the Trump era as lawmakers’ oft-stated fears for fiscal discipline have fallen by the wayside.

With the economy growing, the government took in more money from workers, importers and companies, who paid USD 3.5 trillion in taxes, about four per cent more than in 2018.

But spending grew twice as fast, rising 8.2 per cent to USD 4.5 trillion, driven higher by rising interest on existing public debts, defense spending and outlays for social safety net programs like Medicare and Social Security.

Borrowing from the public swelled to 79.1 per cent of GDP for the year, up from 77.5 per cent in the year before.

Mnuchin has repeatedly argued that the sweeping cuts to corporate and personal income taxes in 2017, would spur economic growth, boosting tax receipts and help the tax cuts pay for themselves.

More recently, however, the White House has emphasized other priorities, with the president saying a stronger military is more important than a balanced budget.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 10:23 IST

tags
top news
Powered by JJP, Khattar set for 2nd term as Haryana CM; to stake claim today
Powered by JJP, Khattar set for 2nd term as Haryana CM; to stake claim today
India, China coordinate patrolling of disputed area 
India, China coordinate patrolling of disputed area 
In Haryana, just 6,877 extra votes could have helped BJP get majority on its own
In Haryana, just 6,877 extra votes could have helped BJP get majority on its own
With impressive win, Aaditya Thackeray at centre of alliance talks in Maharashtra
With impressive win, Aaditya Thackeray at centre of alliance talks in Maharashtra
Priya Ramani was upset after meeting MJ Akbar, witness testifies
Priya Ramani was upset after meeting MJ Akbar, witness testifies
No justice if Gopal Kanda in power: Brother of air hostess who killed herself
No justice if Gopal Kanda in power: Brother of air hostess who killed herself
No surgery for Jasprit Bumrah great news for India in busy season
No surgery for Jasprit Bumrah great news for India in busy season
Your Weekend Dose: Housefull 4 to Bigil Know What To Watch This Diwali Weekend
Your Weekend Dose: Housefull 4 to Bigil Know What To Watch This Diwali Weekend
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News