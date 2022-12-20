Home / World News / US Capitol riot panel recommends criminal charges against Donald Trump

US Capitol riot panel recommends criminal charges against Donald Trump

world news
Updated on Dec 20, 2022 04:17 AM IST

The committee unanimously recommended that Trump be charged with inciting an insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiring to defraud the US government and making false statements.

Former US president Donald Trump.(AP)
AFP | | Posted by Nisha Anand

The House panel that investigated last year's attack on the US Capitol recommended Monday that criminal charges be filed against former president Donald Trump.

"The committee has developed significant evidence that president Trump intended to disrupt the peaceful transition of power under our Constitution," Representative Jamie Raskin said as he outlined the panel's findings.

"We believe that the evidence described by my colleagues today, and assembled throughout our hearings, warrants a criminal referral of former President Donald J. Trump," Raskin said.

The committee's recommendations to the Justice Department will end up with a special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to look into Trump's role in the Capitol riot and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

donald trump us capitol united states

