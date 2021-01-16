US Capitol riots: FBI questioning dozens in killing of police officer, assaults
The FBI is questioning dozens of people in the killing of Brian Sicknick, a police officer who died a day after physically engaging with a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the US. Capitol last week, and other assaults on law enforcement, the New York Times reported on Friday.
The FBI detailed its investigation in a memo sent to the private sector and others on Friday, the newspaper reported.
As rioters overpowered Capitol police, Sicknick was pepper-sprayed and hit in the head, his father told Reuters last week. Ambulance crews resuscitated him twice as he was rushed to a nearby Washington hospital. Sicknick died the next day.
The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Sicknick’s death is being investigated as a homicide by the Washington Metropolitan Police. The FBI is assisting.
Sicknick was the fifth person to die after Trump supporters rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Republican president had summoned them to Washington for a rally and urged them to fight as lawmakers were meeting to certify his November election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. The deaths included some rioters.
Fourteen other Capitol Police officers were injured in the riot, the FBI memo said, according to the New York Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden announces plan to vaccinate 100 mn Americans in his 1st 100 days in office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China says recent mainland Covid-19 outbreak caused by imported case: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden says we'll 'manage the hell' out of feds' Covid-19 response
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon, Uber among new corporate donors to Biden inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York prosecutors interview Michael Cohen about Trump finances
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aftershock rocks Indonesia quake zone as search continues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump will leave White House before Biden inauguration, may go to his golf club
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kim Jong Un’s new missile could be an attempt to get Joe Biden's attention
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Midnight quake kills 42 in Indonesia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Damaged roads, lack of gear hinder Indonesia quake rescue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How we got to two million Covid-19 deaths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran in final days of Trump presidency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO stops short of advising proof of Covid-19 shots for travel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post US Capitol riots, Podcasts help extremists get their message out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US steps up claims Covid-19 may have escaped from Chinese lab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox