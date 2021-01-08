US Capitol violence triggers exodus of officials from Trump administration

world

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 11:03 IST

The violent protest that shook the US Capitol on Wednesday has led to an exodus of officials from US President Donald Trump’s administration. It also triggered massive outrage among the leaders as Democrats mulled Trump ouster.

The President condemned the violence, saying rioters had defiled the seat of American democracy and must be held accountable. This came a day later when Trump had told his supporters, “We love you. You’re very special,” as he urged them to go home after they broke into the Capitol.

Thousands of protesters supporting US President Donald Trump breached the security of the US capitol late on Wednesday night as Congress was certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. The protesters demanded the result to be overturned as they ransacked the Capitol building which houses both House of Representatives and the Senate.

Here is who all have resigned so far:

Members of White House National Security Council

As per Reuters’ report, four officials from White House National Security Council including Erin Walsh, senior director for African affairs; Mark Vandroff, senior director for defense policy; Anthony Rugierro, senior director for weapons of mass destruction; and Rob Greenway, senior director for Middle Eastern and North African affairs have resigned form their own respective posts.

US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos

One of Trump’s most stalwart supporters, DeVos submitted her resignation on Thursday. She was among the longest-serving members of his administration. She was appointed to the cabinet in 2017.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao

Along with DeVos, Chao was also among the most loyal supporters of President Trump. She resigned on Thursday over the Capitol violence. She is married to Republican Senate majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “It was “a traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supporters of the president stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed,” she said earlier on Thursday.

Mick Mulvaney, the US special envoy for Northern Ireland and the former acting White House chief of staff

He has submitted his resignation on Thursday effective from Friday. Earlier speaking to the US television, Mulvaney said, “I can’t stay here, not after yesterday. You can’t look at that yesterday and think I want to be a part of that in any way, shape or form.” “Those who choose to stay, and I have talked with some of them, are choosing to stay because they’re worried the president might put someone worse in,” he also said.

Deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger

A former journalist and one of Trump’s devoted loyalists, Pottinger resigned on Wednesday. He was appointed to the position in September 2019 and was the leading figure in the development of Trump’s China policy.

Acting chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers Tyler Goodspeed

Goodspeed stepped down from his post on Thursday in the wake of violent protests. He was appointed to the council in May of 2019. With, Goodspeed leaving the department, the council is left with zero members.

Deputy assistant secretary at the Commerce Department John Costello

Costello announced his departure in a blistering tweet, writing, “yesterday’s events were an unprecedented attack on the very core of our democracy - incited by a sitting president.”

Chief of staff and press secretary to first lady Stephanie Grisham

Top aide of First Lady Melania Trump, Grisham resigned hours after the chaos unfolded on late Wednesday night. “It has been an honour to serve the country in the White House. I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs. Trump’s mission to help children everywhere and proud of the many accomplishments of this administration,” Grisham said in a statement.

White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews

Matthews also resigned on Wednesday. She joined the White House in 2020. “As someone who worked in the halls of Congress I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today,” Matthews said in a statement. “I’ll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power.”

White House social secretary Rickie Niceta

She also resigned in response to the violence on Wednesday. Before entering White House, Lloyd was working for Design Cuisine, a catering company.

Besides Trump officials, US Capitol Police Chief Steven A Sund is also among the key resignations that the government has faced after the violence. Sund resigned on Thursday and his last day will be on January 16, according to an official statement.