Chief medical adviser of White House Anthony Fauci tests positive for Covid, has mild symptoms
Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden who has been at the forefront of the US pandemic response, tested positive for Covid-19.
Fauci, who’s fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice, is experiencing mild symptoms and will continue to work from home, according to a statement Wednesday from the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, where he’s director. More than two years into the pandemic, it’s the first time the 81-year-old has tested positive for the virus, the agency said.
Fauci has not recently been in close contact with Biden or other senior administration officials, according to a release. Concerns over the 79-year-old president’s vulnerability to infection began mounting earlier this week when Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for Covid -- his second time catching the virus in less than a month. Becerra previously had Covid in May while traveling in Berlin ahead of G7 meetings with other health officials.
Set to appear Thursday morning in front of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions to give an update on the federal response to the pandemic, Fauci asked to participate in the hearing remotely, according to a Democratic aide familiar with the situation. Committee chair Patty Murray from Washington state will let him -- as long as he feels well enough -- and wishes him a speedy recovery, the aide said. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf are also listed as witnesses.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that he had tested positive for Covid, his second time catching the virus this year. Trudeau was in Los Angeles last week with Biden for the Summit of the Americas.
(Updates with Thursday Senate hearing in fourth paragraph)
Varun Dhawan says 'nobody knows s***' about trends in Bollywood
Actor Varun Dhawan has said that nobody in the Hindi film industry 'knows s***' about trends and what works and what doesn't at the box office. In an interview, Varun added that not even the 'most successful producers' or directors know anything about what works. Kiara also said that there is no formula to what will work for a film.
Fans rejoice as BCCI rewards Rahul Tripathi with maiden call-up for Ireland T20s
Apart from Tripathi, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson also returned to the Indian squad, which will be led by Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder had led newcomer Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title in the latest edition. The two-match T20I series will be played on June 26 and June 28, following which the action will shift to England
Yoga poses to boost fertility in men and women naturally
Yoga is known to have many benefits for the reproductive health of both men and women and studies have shown how the ancient practice helps in reducing stress and balancing hormones. According to a report published in National Library of Medicine, along with better management of stress, yoga therapy also helps to improve circulation, promote proper functioning of the internal organs, improves sexual desire and overall reproductive health.
‘Not political, came as devotees’: Sena's Aaditya Thackeray on visit to Ayodhya
Visualsshowed Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray visiting the Iskcon Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. Wearing a mask and with Sena MP Sanjay Raut by his side, Aaditya performed aarti at the venue. He later visited the Hanuman Garhi temple and offered prayers there as well.
'Foolish decision by these people. Is it that easy to earn Pakistan cap?'
Pakistan had registered an emphatic 3-0 series win over West Indies in the recently-concluded ODI series. The Babar Azam-led side secured dominant victories in all three games – played in Multan – with the captain leading from the front (a century and half-century in three matches). However, despite the brilliant wins, the former Pakistan cricketers were critical of one of the side's team selection for the series – Mohammad Haris.
