US citizen accused of spying on behalf of Chinese government

world

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 01:24 IST

US government officials say they have charged an American citizen living in California with acting as a spy for China.

US Attorney David L Anderson says the charges involving national security against 56-year-old Xuehua (Edward) Peng were unsealed Monday.

He’s accused of being an illegal foreign agent and delivering classified United States national security information to officials in the People’s Republic of China.

Anderson says Peng is charged with using secret locations to deliver information, delivering payments, and personally carrying to Beijing secure digital cards containing classified information related to US national security.

The complaint says the Hayward, California, resident acted at the direction and under the control of officials in China in retrieving classified information passed to him by a confidential human source from 2015 to 2018.

