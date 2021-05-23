US civil rights leader assures help to Tamil Nadu to combat Covid-19 pandemic

American civil rights activist Rev Jesse Jackson Sr spoke to Tamil Nadu finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR) in a Zoom call on May 21 and assured that Covid-19 assistance is on its way, amid state's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a press release, PTR made a plea to Jackson Sr to request US President Joe Biden to expeditiously release an allotment of Astra Zeneca vaccines for India from the 80 million vaccines that the US has offered to donate overseas.

PTR conveyed the gratitude of the people of Tamil Nadu and of chief minister MK Stalin to Jackson for their efforts to assist India, including the State of Tamil Nadu, during this pandemic. The minister also stressed that Covid-19 vaccines are immediately needed for the 80 million population of Tamil Nadu as the state has till Saturday recorded over 18 lakh cases.

Jesse Jackson also conveyed a personal message to Tamil Nadu CM: "Chief Minister Stalin, You are the man! Help is coming. Chief Minister Stalin, Help is on the way. Dawn of the morning is coming. We will win this battle! We will win this battle! We will conquer this disease, Keep hope alive! Thank God, Bless you guys."

On Wednesday, Jesse Jackson Sr had urged President Joe Biden to allocate at least 60 million vaccine doses to India out of the 80 million announced earlier by the US President. Jackson was also joined by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi making a moral appeal and the duo assured that help is on its way.

A total of 2,57,299 fresh Covid-19 infections and 4,194 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday. The cumulative caseload in India now stands at 2,62,89,290.