IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US Congress to question US Capitol security officials on Jan 6 siege
US Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the US Capitol on Wednesday, in this file picture from Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP File)
US Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the US Capitol on Wednesday, in this file picture from Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP File)
world news

US Congress to question US Capitol security officials on Jan 6 siege

  • Three of the four scheduled to testify Tuesday before two Senate committees resigned under pressure immediately after the deadly attack, including the former head of the Capitol Police.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:11 PM IST

Congress is set to hear from former US Capitol security officials for the first time about the massive law enforcement failures on Jan. 6, the day a violent mob laid siege to the building and interrupted the presidential electoral count.

Three of the four scheduled to testify Tuesday before two Senate committees resigned under pressure immediately after the deadly attack, including the former head of the Capitol Police.

Much remains unknown about what happened before and during the assault, and lawmakers are expected to aggressively question the former officials about what went wrong. How much did law enforcement agencies know about plans for violence that day, many of which were public? How did the agencies share that information with each other? And how could the Capitol Police have been so ill-prepared for a violent insurrection that was organized online, in plain sight?

The rioters easily smashed through security barriers on the outside of the Capitol, engaged in hand-to-hand combat with police officers, injuring dozens of them, and broke through multiple windows and doors, sending lawmakers fleeing from the House and Senate chambers and interrupting the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Five people died as a result of the violence, including a Capitol Police officer and a woman who was shot by police as she tried to break through the doors of the House chamber with lawmakers still inside.

Former Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger and former House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving will speak publicly for the first time since their resignations at the hearing, which is part of a joint investigation by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Senate Rules Committee. They will be joined by former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund and Robert Contee, the acting chief of police for the Metropolitan Police Department, who sent additional officers to the scene after the rioting began.

The hearing is expected to be the first of many examinations of what happened that day, coming almost seven weeks after the attack and over one week after the Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump of inciting the insurrection by telling his supporters to “fight like hell” to overturn his election defeat. Thousands of National Guard troops still surround the Capitol in a wide perimeter, cutting off streets and sidewalks that are normally full of cars, pedestrians and tourists.

Congress is also considering a bipartisan, independent commission to review the missteps, and multiple congressional committees have said they will look at different aspects of the siege. Federal law enforcement have arrested more than 230 people who were accused of being involved in the attack, and President Joe Biden's nominee for attorney general, Judge Merrick Garland, said in his confirmation hearing Monday that investigating the riots would be a top priority.

Congress needs to know, quickly, how failed security preparations and delays in the response led to “a mad, angry mob invading this temple of our democracy,” Senate Rules Committee Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Klobuchar, D-Minn., said senators will be especially focused on the timing of the deployment of the National Guard, which eventually arrived to help the overwhelmed police, how security agencies shared information ahead of the attack and if the command structure of the Capitol Police Board, which includes the House and Senate sergeants-at-arms, contributed to the failures. She said there may be legislation to address any inadequacies.

“We are on a fast track here simply because decisions have to be made about the Capitol,” Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar said Tuesday’s hearing will be the first of at least two public examinations of what went wrong that day as the Senate panels undertake a joint investigation into the security failures. A second hearing, expected to be held in the next few weeks, will examine the response of the Defense Department, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI.

While there is broad agreement that security measures were inadequate that day, officials have pointed the blame at each other for the causes and disputed each others’ accounts. The day after the riot, Sund said that his force “had a robust plan established to address anticipated First Amendment activities.” It soon became clear that while the Capitol Police had prepared for protests, they were vastly unprepared for a violent insurrection — and many were beaten as they tried in vain to keep rioters from entering the building.

Interim Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman, who has temporarily replaced Sund, last month apologized for failing to prepare despite warnings that white supremacists and far-right groups would target Congress. But she also said that Sund had asked the Capitol Police Board, which oversees the department, to declare a state of emergency beforehand and allow him to request National Guard support, but the board declined. The Defense Department has said it asked the Capitol Police if it needed the Guard, but the request was denied.

A third member of the Capitol Police Board denied Pittman’s claim hours after her testimony was released. J. Brett Blanton, who serves as the architect of the Capitol, said that Sund did not ask him for help and that there was “no record of a request for an emergency declaration.”

Lawmakers hope to resolve some of those discrepancies by questioning the witnesses together on Tuesday. Klobuchar said she is pleased that they are all appearing voluntarily and hopes that the hearing will have a “constructive” tone.

“It was a horror what happened, we all know that,” she said. “But if we are going to have solutions and a safer Capitol going forward, we have to identify what went wrong, what the issues were, and the answers we’ll get are part of that solution.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us capitol us election 2020 joe biden trump supporter
Close
A passenger is screened and gets a COVID-19 test while entering Canada from the United States at the land border crossing in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Quebec, on February 22.(AP Photo)
A passenger is screened and gets a COVID-19 test while entering Canada from the United States at the land border crossing in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Quebec, on February 22.(AP Photo)
world news

US restaurant calls masks 'face diapers'; uproar on social media

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:07 PM IST
After the uproar on social media, the restaurant defended its poster and in a follow-up post, asked those who are hurt by the post to "unfriend them".
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Native American group's principal chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said that corporations and sports teams should stop using Native American names.(AFP)
The Native American group's principal chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said that corporations and sports teams should stop using Native American names.(AFP)
world news

Time for Jeep to end use of tribe's name: Cherokee chief

AP, Tahlequah
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:02 PM IST
The controversy comes amid a national reckoning over the use of Native American names and images, particularly in sports.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden and Trudeau will announce a forthcoming ministerial meeting on climate and the resumption of the Cross-Border Crime Forum.(File Photo / AP)
Biden and Trudeau will announce a forthcoming ministerial meeting on climate and the resumption of the Cross-Border Crime Forum.(File Photo / AP)
world news

Biden-Trudeau talks on Tuesday seek to ease strained relations

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:39 PM IST
The meeting, set for late afternoon, comes at a time when Canadians have become increasingly uncertain about where they stand with their closest ally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan President Arif Alvi had urged France not to stamp a religion "in a certain manner."(AFP Photo)
Pakistan President Arif Alvi had urged France not to stamp a religion "in a certain manner."(AFP Photo)
world news

Paris raps Pakistan over Alvi's remarks on French Muslims

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:33 PM IST
Pakistan's government has been particularly virulent in its condemnation of Macron's clampdown on radical Islam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prolonged closing of bars and restaurants and a nationwide curfew starting at 6 p.m. is keeping a lid on spending for now(AFP)
Prolonged closing of bars and restaurants and a nationwide curfew starting at 6 p.m. is keeping a lid on spending for now(AFP)
world news

French households have saved $146 Billion as Covid lockdown curtailed spendings

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:17 PM IST
  • When and how French consumers will spend the nest egg is key to determining the speed of the economic recovery after the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former South African President Jacob Zuma appears in court on charges of fraud, racketeering and money laundering.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Former South African President Jacob Zuma appears in court on charges of fraud, racketeering and money laundering.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Corruption trial against South African ex-President Jacob Zuma to start in May

Reuters, Johannesburg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Zuma stands accused of rampant corruption during his tenure as deputy president from 1999 and later as president from 2009 to 2018, although he denies any wrongdoing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Air New Zealand Boeing 777-300ER plane taxis after landing at Kingsford Smith International Airport in Sydney. (REUTERS)
An Air New Zealand Boeing 777-300ER plane taxis after landing at Kingsford Smith International Airport in Sydney. (REUTERS)
world news

New Zealand to shut its immigration offices in Mumbai, Pretoria and Manila

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:17 PM IST
  • INZ’s deputy head Catriona Robinson said they have to adapt to New Zealand’s Covid-19 economic recovery as well as focus on the changing work environments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria.(File Photo / REUTERS)
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Iran imposes curbs on UN nuclear inspections: State TV

AP, Tehran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:13 PM IST
The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has promised to preserve the tapes for three months, then hand it over to the IAEA - but only if granted sanctions relief.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the US Capitol on Wednesday, in this file picture from Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP File)
US Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the US Capitol on Wednesday, in this file picture from Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP File)
world news

US Congress to question US Capitol security officials on Jan 6 siege

AP, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:11 PM IST
  • Three of the four scheduled to testify Tuesday before two Senate committees resigned under pressure immediately after the deadly attack, including the former head of the Capitol Police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.(File Photo / AP)
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.(File Photo / AP)
world news

Biden admin rolls back Trump-era citizenship test in another policy reversal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:04 PM IST
  • US citizenship and immigration services said the revised civics test “may inadvertently create potential barriers” to the naturalisation process.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bloc of wealthy nations -- comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States as well as the European Union's High Representative reiterated their opposition to the February 1 coup and the increasingly heavy-handed response to demonstrations against it.(AP)
The bloc of wealthy nations -- comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States as well as the European Union's High Representative reiterated their opposition to the February 1 coup and the increasingly heavy-handed response to demonstrations against it.(AP)
world news

G7 'firmly condemn' Myanmar military attacks on protesters

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:46 PM IST
The G7 called for an end to the "systematic targeting" of protesters, doctors, civil society and journalists and for the military junta to revoke its declared state of emergency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man walks to his friend's home in a neighbourhood without electricity as snow covers the BlackHawk neighborhood in Pflugerville, Texas, US.(Reuters)
A man walks to his friend's home in a neighbourhood without electricity as snow covers the BlackHawk neighborhood in Pflugerville, Texas, US.(Reuters)
world news

After snowstorm, the next challenge facing Texans: High energy bills

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT), Texas' utility regulator, said on Saturday that it is investigating "the factors that combined with the devastating winter weather to disrupt the flow of power to millions of Texas homes."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Known for his elegant manner and trademark goatee beard, Yamani's 24-year tenure running the oil affairs of the world's biggest crude producer made him a global celebrity during the inflationary "oil shocks" of the 1970s.(AP)
Known for his elegant manner and trademark goatee beard, Yamani's 24-year tenure running the oil affairs of the world's biggest crude producer made him a global celebrity during the inflationary "oil shocks" of the 1970s.(AP)
world news

Yamani, the Saudi oil minister who brought the West to its knees

Reuters, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Yamani was a witness to the 1975 murder of the Saudi king who had plucked him, a non-royal, from obscurity to be oil minister.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is seen at Downing Street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain September 24, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is seen at Downing Street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain September 24, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley(REUTERS)
world news

Rishi Sunak plans more Covid aid for UK as unemployment climbs

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:38 PM IST
  • The chancellor of the exchequer will set out the details in his March 3 budget after Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined a timeline for reopening the UK economy that keeps some businesses closed until at least June 21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen in front of a displayed Australian flag in this illustration photo taken February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen in front of a displayed Australian flag in this illustration photo taken February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Reaction to Facebook agreeing a concession deal with Australia on media bill

Posted by Prashasti SinghReuters, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:34 PM IST
"Facebook and Google have not hidden the fact that they know that the eyes of the world are on Australia, and that's why they have sought to get a code here that is workable," Josh Frydenberg, Australia's Treasurer said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP