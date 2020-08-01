e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US Congressman condemns Chinese aggression in Ladakh

US Congressman condemns Chinese aggression in Ladakh

Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a bitter standoff in several areas along the LAC in eastern Ladakh since May 5.

world Updated: Aug 01, 2020 05:50 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Washington
US Congressman Frank Pallone Jr.
US Congressman Frank Pallone Jr. (Facebook/Frank Pallone Jr. )
         

A senior US Congressman on Friday condemned the Chinese Army’s acts of aggression in India’s Ladakh region resulting in deadly clashes between the two countries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), alleging that Beijing aims to redraw the settled border by force.

Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a bitter standoff in several areas along the LAC in eastern Ladakh since May 5. The situation deteriorated last month following the Galwan Valley clashes in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed and an unconfirmed number of Chinese soldiers died.

“I rise to condemn action taken by the People’s Republic of China, or PRC in Ladakh region of India that led to deadly clashes between the two countries on June 15,” Congressman Frank Pallone said on the floor of the US House of Representatives on Friday.

“Since -- the truth is -- 1962, the PRC and India have been divided by a 2,100-mile-long Line of Actual Control. In the months leading to this clash, the PRC military reportedly amassed 5,000 soldiers along this boundary... that clearly meant to re-draw long standing settled borders by force and aggression,” Pallone said.

This intention of encroachment and escalatory tactics used by the PRC are consistent with the other provocative actions its forces have taken throughout south and southeast Asia, the Democratic Congressman from New Jersey said.

To counter this, the House of Representatives has passed an amendment that calls on China to cease the military aggression and urges immediate diplomatic action to prevent further escalation of conflict, Pallone said.

“I will continue to work with my colleagues in the Congress to help bolster our vital relationship with India,” the Congressman said.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Four Israeli technologies to detect Covid-19 in 30 seconds to be tested in Delhi
Four Israeli technologies to detect Covid-19 in 30 seconds to be tested in Delhi
The People’s Liberation Army is strong. But it has four weaknesses
The People’s Liberation Army is strong. But it has four weaknesses
At 650k, India closes in on 1 million daily tests target
At 650k, India closes in on 1 million daily tests target
Differences between Congress young guns, UPA-era ministers widen
Differences between Congress young guns, UPA-era ministers widen
Donald Trump says US ‘may be banning’ China-owned video app TikTok
Donald Trump says US ‘may be banning’ China-owned video app TikTok
Normal rain likely in August and September, forecasts IMD
Normal rain likely in August and September, forecasts IMD
Covid update: International flights ban extends; EU books doses; spike in India
Covid update: International flights ban extends; EU books doses; spike in India
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In