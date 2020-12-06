US Covid-19 cases remain over 200,000 for fourth straight day

world

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 22:40 IST

The United States on Saturday saw 213,877 new Covid-19 infections, the country’s fourth consecutive day of more than 200,000 daily infections, as per data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University and news agency Bloomberg.

While the number was lesser than that of the previous day’s 228,419 cases, the seven day average in the country is above 191,300 cases, a 16 per cent increase from the previous week.

Also, the data showed 2,301 new fatalities -- the fifth consecutive day of more than 2000 deaths -- after a record 2,867 fatalities on Thursday.

With cases increasing, stay-at-home orders would be effective in Southern California, of which Los Angeles and San Diego are a part, and San Joaquin Valley from 11:59 pm local time after intensive care capacity fell in the regions below the threshold of 15 per cent, reports Bloomberg.

About 33 million people or 84 per cent of the state’s population would be affected by the order, according to the Los Angeles Times. Bars, hair salons, live audience sports and other such activities would remain shut following the order that would last for at least three weeks.

While intensive care capacity at the five San Francisco Bay Area counties are still above the 15 per cent threshold determined by the state, Covid-19 restrictions are expected to begin soon.

Meanwhile, chief advisor of the Operation Warp Speed program Moncef Slaoui has said on Sunday that he would meet with the President-elect Joe Biden. The two would discuss about Covid-19 vaccines, as the first bunch of vaccines are expected to be rolled-out later this month, reported news agency Reuters.

Saloui in an interview with CBS’ Face the Nation said that he looked forward to the meeting and that “things have been really very appropriately planned.”

The meeting has been scheduled amidst Biden’s comments that his team has not yet seen a detailed plan for the vaccine distribution process, which he called difficult and expensive.

(With agency inputs)