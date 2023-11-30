Who was Henry Kissinger, arguably US' most powerful diplomat ever?

Former United States secretary of state Henry Kissinger passed away on Wednesday at the age of 100. Kissinger had a significant effect on US foreign policy and external affairs and he served under two presidents — Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford — between 1969 and 1977. Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (AFP)

Kissinger has also won a controversial Nobel Peace Prize which led to the resignations of two Nobel committee members and inquiries into the US' secret bombing of Cambodia. While he was lauded by many, several people think he should've been tried for war crimes.

Here are five things to know about his life: