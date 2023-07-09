US East coast braces for deluge with 53 mn people under flood watch as heavy rain targets Northeast to North Carolina

As a new workweek begins, residents along the East Coast are bracing for another round of wet weather. Following last week's stalled cold front that caused significant rainfall, another system is approaching, bringing the potential for flooding. With millions of people in the Northeast to North Carolina under a Flood Watch, the region is on alert for heavy rain and its potential consequences. With millions of people in the Northeast to North Carolina under a Flood Watch, the region is on alert for heavy rain and its potential consequences.(Fox Weather)

Heavy rainfall triggers flood watches

The National weather Service has issued Flood Watches covering a vast area, stretching from eastern North Carolina to northern New England. Approximately 53 million people are included in these alerts, making it imperative for residents to stay vigilant. Major cities in the Megalopolis along Interstate 95, including Washington, Philadelphia, and New York, are under the Flood Watch, highlighting the severity of the situation. Other at-risk cities include Hatteras, Norfolk, Binghamton, Hartford, New Haven, and Burlington.

Most major cities along Interstate 95 are under the Flood Watch.(Fox Weather)

Rainfall estimates and concerns

While rainfall amounts will vary across the region, an average of 1 to 2 inches is expected through Tuesday. However, higher rainfall totals are anticipated in the Northeast and New England. Areas such as New York's Hudson Valley, Albany, and western Massachusetts, along with Vermont and New Hampshire in northern New England, may see 2 to 3 inches of rain. Some localized areas could experience even higher totals, with rainfall reaching 3 to 5 inches.

Drought relief and agricultural impact

The heavy rainfall comes as a welcome relief to communities grappling with drought conditions. Prior to this precipitation, over 60% of the Northeast was facing dry or drought conditions. Farmers have been relying on irrigation due to the lack of natural rainfall throughout the winter and the first half of the year.

Observations reveal significant rainfall deficits, with Washington and New York's Central Park reporting deficiencies of 7 and 3 inches, respectively. While extreme or exceptional drought conditions are not present in the Northeast, the need for substantial rainfall remains crucial for agricultural and environmental health.

Before the rain began, more than 60% of the Northeast was facing either dry or drought conditions.(Fox Weather)

Stay prepared and exercise caution

Residents in flood-prone areas are urged to stay informed and take necessary precautions. Pay attention to local weather alerts, avoid driving through flooded areas, and be prepared to seek higher ground if flooding occurs. Keep emergency supplies on hand and ensure the safety of yourself and your loved ones during this period of inclement weather. The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and providing updates to ensure public safety.

Also read | Revelers across the US brave heat and rain to celebrate Fourth of July

With the potential for heavy rainfall across the Northeast to North Carolina, residents are on high alert for flooding. The Flood Watch, covering approximately 53 million people, highlights the need for preparedness and caution. While the rainfall brings relief to drought-stricken regions, it is essential to stay vigilant and prioritize safety. By remaining informed and taking necessary precautions, communities can weather the storm and mitigate potential risks associated with heavy rainfall.

(Source: New York Post)