e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US Election 2020: Debate commission rules out rethink on virtual debate

US Election 2020: Debate commission rules out rethink on virtual debate

The commission said it is not reconsidering shifting the second presidential debate back to in-person despite request from President Donald Trump’s team. The October 15 debate was turned virtual after Trump tested positive for Covid-19.

world Updated: Oct 09, 2020 11:05 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
Washington
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo(REUTERS)
         

The chair of the Commission on Presidential Debates says it is not reconsidering shifting the second debate from virtual back to in-person, despite a request from President Donald Trump’s team.

Frank Fahrenkopf told The Associated Press late Thursday that the nonpartisan group’s decision was not going to be reversed. That means the second debate is probably not going to happen at all.

The commission decided to make the Oct. 15 debate virtual after Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. Fahrenkopf says the group wanted to “protect the health and safety of all involved” and that the decision was guided by the advice of the Cleveland Clinic, its heath partner for the 2020 debates.

Trump’s doctor, Navy Cdr. Sean Conley, said in a letter Thursday evening that Trump would be cleared to resume public activities Saturday, 10 days after his diagnosis.

Earlier Thursday, Trump balked at the virtual event and said he wouldn’t participate. Biden’s campaign then said Biden would participate in a town hall hosted by ABC News on Oct. 15 instead. (AP) RS RS

tags
top news
Real GDP likely to decline by 9.5 per cent in 2021, predicts RBI
Real GDP likely to decline by 9.5 per cent in 2021, predicts RBI
NIA arrests activist Stan Swamy in Bhima-Koregaon violence case
NIA arrests activist Stan Swamy in Bhima-Koregaon violence case
RTGS payment system will be available 24x7 from December 2020
RTGS payment system will be available 24x7 from December 2020
Coding is the need of the hour, says Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Coding is the need of the hour, says Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi may witness surge of 15k Covid-19 cases per day in winters: Centre
Delhi may witness surge of 15k Covid-19 cases per day in winters: Centre
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.9 million mark; 70,496 fresh cases logged
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.9 million mark; 70,496 fresh cases logged
Ram Vilas Paswan passes away: National flag flies at half mast in capital cities
Ram Vilas Paswan passes away: National flag flies at half mast in capital cities
Which Neta represents Dalit rights? | Suraj Yengde On the Record
Which Neta represents Dalit rights? | Suraj Yengde On the Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In