US Election 2024 live updates: ‘Kamala, you are fired’ says Trump at Wisconsin rally

US Election 2024 live updates: Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at a campaign rally at Resch Center, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

US Election 2024 live: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the Democratic and Republican contenders for the November 5 US presidential election, began a tour of swing states in the final week of campaigning. The two contenders are locked neck and neck, according to pre-poll surveys; most have put Harris marginally ahead of Trump. She was elevated as the Democrats’ presidential nominee after Biden decided not to seek re-election. His performance in the presidential debate with Trump was widely panned, leading to calls from within the party and its donors, to step aside....Read More

More than 57 million have already cast their ballots via early or mail-in voting, more than 35 percent of the total votes cast in the 2020 election. A new poll from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 7 in 10 Americans are feeling anxious or frustrated about the 2024 presidential campaign.

Here are the latest updates-

-American billionaire Elon Musk was ordered to attend a Thursday hearing in a prosecutor's lawsuit to block the billionaire's $1 million-a-day giveaway to registered swing state voters before the U.S. election on November 5.

-According to the US government, the number of US border patrol encounters with migrants crossing over from Mexico illegally fell to around 54,000 in September, from a peak of nearly 250,000 in December. Analysts suggest that many migrants fear harsher punishments for illegal entry and the risk of dying at the hands of human smugglers. Election campaign rhetoric over illegal immigration have added to their anxieties.

-A Chinese citizen studying at the University of Michigan was accused of voter fraud and perjury charges after allegedly casting a ballot in the 2024 US election. Local and federal officials are investigating whether this was an isolated incident or part of a broader attempt at election interference.

-Arnold Schwarzenegger, actor and former California governor officially endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris and vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz for the upcoming presidential election.

-Kamala Harris distanced herself from a recent remark by President Joe Biden, in which he referred to supporters of her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, as "garbage."