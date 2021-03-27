IND USA
US embassy in Myanmar blasts junta for 'murdering unarmed civilians'
Demonstrators hurl back tear gas canisters towards police during a protest against the military coup Saturday.(AP)
US embassy in Myanmar blasts junta for 'murdering unarmed civilians'

  • The embassy said in a statement that the actions of the Myanmar junta are not of a professional military or police force.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 06:28 PM IST

The US embassy in Myanmar condemned the junta for "murdering" civilians on Saturday as the military celebrates its Armed Forces Day.

"Security forces are murdering unarmed civilians, including children, the very people they swore to protect," said a statement released on the embassy's Facebook page.

"These are not the actions of a professional military or police force."

AFP has confirmed at least 24 people were killed across Myanmar on Saturday, though local media has put the death toll far higher.

