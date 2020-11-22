e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US-European ocean monitoring satellite launches into orbit

US-European ocean monitoring satellite launches into orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellite blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 9:17 a.m. and arced southward over the Pacific Ocean. The Falcon’s first stage flew back to the launch site and landed for reuse.

world Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 00:01 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Associated Press | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Vandenberg Air Force Base, California
The Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite was expected to deploy its solar panels and later make first contact with controllers.
The Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite was expected to deploy its solar panels and later make first contact with controllers.(Twitter/@esa (European Space Agency))
         

A US-European satellite designed to extend a decades-long measurement of global sea surface heights was launched into Earth orbit from California on Saturday.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellite blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 9:17 a.m. and arced southward over the Pacific Ocean. The Falcon’s first stage flew back to the launch site and landed for reuse.

The Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite was expected to deploy its solar panels and later make first contact with controllers.

Named for a former NASA official who had a key role in developing space-based oceanography, the satellite’s main instrument is an extremely accurate radar altimeter that will bounce energy off the sea surface as it sweeps over Earth’s oceans. An identical twin, Sentinel-6B, will be launched in 2025 to ensure continuity of the record.

Space-based sea level measurements have been uninterrupted since the 1992 launch of the US-French satellite TOPEX-Poseidon, which was followed by a series of satellites including the current Jason-3.

Sea surface heights are affected by heating and cooling of water, allowing scientist to use the altimeter data to detect such weather-influencing conditions as the warm El Nino and the cool La Nina.

The measurements are also important for understanding overall sea level rise due to global warming that scientists warn is a risk to the world’s coastlines and billions of people.

“Our Earth is a system of intricately connected dynamics between land, ocean, ice, atmosphere and also of course our human communities, and that system is changing,” Karen St. Germain, NASA’s Earth Science Division director, said in a pre-launch briefing Friday.

“Because 70% of the Earth’s surface is ocean, the oceans play an enormous role in how the whole system changes,” she said.

The new satellite is expected to have unprecedented accuracy.

“This is an extremely important parameter for climate monitoring,” Josef Aschbacher, the European Space Agency’s director of Earth observation, told The Associated Press this week.

“We know that sea level is rising,” Aschbacher said. The big question is, by how much, how quickly.

Other instruments on board will measure how radio signals pass through the atmosphere, providing data on atmospheric temperature and humidity that can help improve global weather forecasts.

Europe and the United States are sharing the $1.1 billion (900 million euro) cost of the mission, which includes the twin satellite.

tags
top news
‘Covid-19 biggest challenge since World War 2’: PM Modi at G20 summit
‘Covid-19 biggest challenge since World War 2’: PM Modi at G20 summit
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal
5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s health condition deteriorates
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s health condition deteriorates
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
The three messages from Bihar’s verdict, writes Mark Tully
The three messages from Bihar’s verdict, writes Mark Tully
‘Love jihad a cancer’: Union minister wants law in Bihar like UP, MP, others
‘Love jihad a cancer’: Union minister wants law in Bihar like UP, MP, others
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In