e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / US extends travel ban to UK, Ireland starting from March 17

US extends travel ban to UK, Ireland starting from March 17

A 30-day US ban on travel from the EU’s Schengen border-free zone took effect on Saturday, but notably excludes Britain and Ireland.

world Updated: Mar 14, 2020 23:48 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
United States Vice President Mike Pence during a White House news conference said that Americans in UK or Ireland and legal residents can come home.
United States Vice President Mike Pence during a White House news conference said that Americans in UK or Ireland and legal residents can come home.(AP)
         

Vice President Mike Pence announced Saturday that a travel ban imposed on European nations over the coronavirus pandemic would be extended to the United Kingdom and Ireland starting at 0400 GMT Tuesday.

“Americans in the UK or Ireland can come home. Legal residents can come home,” Pence told a White House news conference, adding that such people would be “funnelled through specific airports and processed.”

A 30-day US ban on travel from the EU’s Schengen border-free zone took effect on Saturday, but notably excludes Britain and Ireland.

Trump had earlier confirmed the ban would be extended to those countries as the pandemic progresses, saying: “They’ve had a little bit of activity, unfortunately.”

tags
top news
White House now conducting temperature checks on all close to Trump, Pence
White House now conducting temperature checks on all close to Trump, Pence
Centre hikes duty on fuel; opposition calls it ‘anti-people’
Centre hikes duty on fuel; opposition calls it ‘anti-people’
Five more held for IB staffer Ankit Sharma’s murder
Five more held for IB staffer Ankit Sharma’s murder
Yes Bank reports Rs 18,564 crore loss for December quarter
Yes Bank reports Rs 18,564 crore loss for December quarter
Kamal Nath writes to Amit Shah seeking return of rebel Congress MLAs
Kamal Nath writes to Amit Shah seeking return of rebel Congress MLAs
GST Council hikes tax on mobile phones from 12% to 18%, says Sitharaman
GST Council hikes tax on mobile phones from 12% to 18%, says Sitharaman
Coronavirus Update: Rs 4 lakh relief for deceased missing from modified central notification
Coronavirus Update: Rs 4 lakh relief for deceased missing from modified central notification
GST increase on phones will crumble the industry: Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain
GST increase on phones will crumble the industry: Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news