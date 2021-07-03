Home / World News / US FDA authorizes additional batch of J&J jabs produced at Baltimore factory
The FDA has now authorized a total of four batches of the vaccine manufactured at the Emergent facility.(AFP)
The FDA has now authorized a total of four batches of the vaccine manufactured at the Emergent facility.(AFP)
world news

US FDA authorizes additional batch of J&J jabs produced at Baltimore factory

"While the FDA is not yet ready to include the Emergent BioSolutions plant ... as an authorized manufacturing facility, the agency continues to work through issues there with Janssen and Emergent BioSolutions management," the FDA said.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 02:05 AM IST

The US Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it had authorized the use of an additional batch of Johnson & Johnson's one-dose Covid-19 vaccine manufactured at the problem-plagued Baltimore factory of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

The batch of bulk drug substance - which has not yet been put into vials - can make up to 15 million doses of J&J's vaccine, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The FDA has now authorized a total of four batches of the vaccine manufactured at the Emergent facility.

"While the FDA is not yet ready to include the Emergent BioSolutions plant ... as an authorized manufacturing facility, the agency continues to work through issues there with Janssen and Emergent BioSolutions management," the agency said in a statement, referring to J&J's pharmaceuticals unit.

Production of J&J's vaccine at the Baltimore site was halted by US authorities in April following the discovery that ingredients from AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, also being produced at the plant at the time, contaminated a batch of J&J's vaccine.

An FDA inspection of the plant also turned up a long list of sanitary problems and bad manufacturing practices.

"As Covid-19 continues to impact countries and cause untold suffering worldwide, we remain committed to producing safe, high-quality vaccines," J&J said in a statement.

J&J shares closed up about 2% at $168.98.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
johnson and johnson covid-19 vaccine covid-19 coronavirus us fda + 3 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.