IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US female firefighters fight discrimination with lawsuits
Susanna Schmitt Williams, the former chief of the Carrboro Fire Department, considered suicide after enduring harassment in her department despite becoming chief. Advocates for female firefighters say their struggles are part of a larger trend, as evidenced by recent gender discrimination lawsuits against fire departments in Illinois, Virginia, and Texas.(AP)
Susanna Schmitt Williams, the former chief of the Carrboro Fire Department, considered suicide after enduring harassment in her department despite becoming chief. Advocates for female firefighters say their struggles are part of a larger trend, as evidenced by recent gender discrimination lawsuits against fire departments in Illinois, Virginia, and Texas.(AP)
world news

US female firefighters fight discrimination with lawsuits

  • Joy Ponder and Susanna Schmitt Williams are among numerous female fighters in the United States who have filed lawsuits against their employers alleging they were subjected to demeaning behavior that helped end their careers.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:38 PM IST

The highest ranking female firefighter in Asheville, North Carolina, says she was repeatedly discriminated against because of her sex and fought to keep her job while battling breast cancer. The first female chief of a municipal fire department in the state says she briefly pondered suicide after years of sexual harassment.

Joy Ponder and Susanna Schmitt Williams are among numerous female fighters in the United States who have filed lawsuits against their employers alleging they were subjected to demeaning behavior that helped end their careers.

Advocates say going to court is sometimes the only effective recourse in a field where women make up such a tiny part of the workforce. According to the National Fire Protection Association, 93,700, or 8%, of U.S. firefighters were female in 2018, the latest year for which data was available.

Williams, who was fired in July 2019, told The Associated Press that she was “the subject of sexualized rumors (and) hostility in the form of insubordination by those who reported to me.”

Williams said Carrboro Town Manager David Andrews overturned both her disciplinary and operational decisions, and for the latter, relied instead on the recommendations of men in the department who were lower ranked and had less experience and education. Andrews didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

Ponder, who resigned from her post as Asheville Fire Department division chief in September, said she faced years of harassment and gender discrimination from Chief Scott Burnette after she led outside research on the prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder among city firefighters.

Burnette did not return a phone call seeking comment. Peggy Rowe, an assistant to City Manager Debra Campbell, said the city doesn’t comment on ongoing lawsuits.

Ponder filed her lawsuit in November and then an amended complaint last month. Williams filed her lawsuit in January. Both are still pending.

Similar lawsuits have been filed — and won — by female firefighters in Illinois, Texas and Virginia.

Court documents show a female firefighter in Country Club Hills, Illinois, won an $11 million verdict in 2018 after filing a lawsuit alleging that her colleagues openly watched pornography at the station house and broke down a shower door while she was bathing.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced a $275,000 settlement with the City of Houston in October, after two female firefighters alleged their male co-workers urinated on the walls, floors and sinks, soiled their bathroom, and wrote race-based slurs on the walls of their work and living space at the fire station.

The City of Norfolk, Virginia, last year agreed to an $87,000 settlement with a female firefighter who alleged a hostile work environment.

Williams' lawsuit contends that a Charlotte, North Carolina-based law firm hired by the town of Carrboro to conduct a questionnaire of employees found up to 12 instances of harassment and discrimination against her that led to a hostile work environment. The law firm also found fault with Andrews, the town manager, for allowing fire department employees to go around Williams and take their complaints about the department to him, according to the suit.

Williams said she filed two complaints of sexual discrimination against members of the fire department during her tenure as chief but neither was taken seriously. She says she became so distressed by the situation that one day after work she walked into her garage and considered taking her own life.

“I thought ‘Oh, my God, I could crank up the car and just silently go and just be done with it all’ because I was that stressed and that depressed over everything that had happened,” Williams said.

Instead, she thought of her sons and decided to see her fight through to the end. She received clearance from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to proceed with a lawsuit against Carrboro.

Williams said she is the third female department head in Carrboro to file such a suit against Andrews, who recently announced that he would retire in July.

Ponder, who became division chief in 2014, took a leave of absence in early 2019 to battle breast cancer. She said that when she returned at the end of the year, Burnette and the deputy chief “designed and executed an effective demotion and campaign to display me as a poor performer and divisive employee.”

She was placed under her bosses' close supervision — “effectively surveillance,” she said — told to stay away from the firefighters under her command and moved to an isolated corner office from which she said she “was afraid to even walk to the restroom or copier.”

“The continued harassment and abrupt disruption of my schedule and life that I had maintained successfully for many years led to a deterioration in my physical and mental health and I was forced to leave,” Ponder told the AP.

Tina Guiler, a lieutenant for Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue and CEO of the national support group Fierce Female Firefighters, or Triple F, said she had two bad experiences as she advanced through the ranks, starting when a superior tried to get her to quit when she was still a rookie.

“A lot of these women just don’t do the profession anymore" because of the harassment, Guiler said. “And their department isn’t professional enough to handle it and take care of it, so they end up leaving and having to file these lawsuits. ... The job’s hard enough without having to be harassed on top of it.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states of america firefighter
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Migrant families wait for their bus at a bus station in Brownsville, Texas before travelling to meet relatives or sponsors. (AFP)
Migrant families wait for their bus at a bus station in Brownsville, Texas before travelling to meet relatives or sponsors. (AFP)
world news

Soaring migration levels puts pressure on Joe Biden

AFP, Brownsville, United States
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:43 AM IST
  • While successive administrations have dealt with seasonal spikes in migration, Biden's critics claim he has driven the latest uptick by taking a softer stance on the flashpoint issue than his predecessor Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mukti Bahini liberation army troops undergoing rifle training on a rifle range in a liberated area of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) in November 1971 when Pakistan Army troops were fighting Bangladesh and Indian Army forces in the Bangladesh Liberation War. (Getty Images/HT Archives)
Mukti Bahini liberation army troops undergoing rifle training on a rifle range in a liberated area of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) in November 1971 when Pakistan Army troops were fighting Bangladesh and Indian Army forces in the Bangladesh Liberation War. (Getty Images/HT Archives)
world news

Genocide by Pak Army in former east Pakistan needs to be globally recognised

ANI, Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The Bangladesh genocide is considered to be the largest and longest since it covers the entire length of the nine-month-long liberation war of Bangladesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smoke billows from the industrial zone of Hlaing Thar Yar township in Yangon, Myanmar on March 14, 2021. Attacks on Chinese-run factories in Myanmar's biggest city drew demands on Monday from Beijing for protection for their property and employees. (AP)
Smoke billows from the industrial zone of Hlaing Thar Yar township in Yangon, Myanmar on March 14, 2021. Attacks on Chinese-run factories in Myanmar's biggest city drew demands on Monday from Beijing for protection for their property and employees. (AP)
world news

Chinese factories burnt down in Myanmar; Beijing worried about its citizens

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Beijing said it was “very concerned” about the safety of its citizens in Myanmar where dozens of Chinese factories were attacked and burnt over the weekend amid a bloody crackdown on protesters following a coup in February
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
world news

WHO says surveillance systems working as nations pause AstraZeneca Covid shots

Reuters, Zurich
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:01 PM IST
A WHO advisory committee plans to meet on Tuesday to discuss the vaccine, which Germany, France and Italy said they were pausing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
world news

Germany, Italy, France hit pause on AstraZeneca Covid vaccine amid safety fears

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:55 PM IST
The World Health Organization appealed to countries not to suspend vaccinations against a disease that has caused more than 2.7 million deaths worldwide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"I'm looking forward to summer travel. Of course, it's got to be based on conditions. We've got to make sure that we're getting folks vaccinated," Buttigieg said.(Reuters file photo)
"I'm looking forward to summer travel. Of course, it's got to be based on conditions. We've got to make sure that we're getting folks vaccinated," Buttigieg said.(Reuters file photo)
world news

US transport secy upbeat on summer travel as vaccines rolled out

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Touring a UPS facility just outside Washington, Pete Buttigieg got a first-hand look at how it is shipping Covid-19 shots, while some airlines are reporting a rise in leisure bookings as more Americans get vaccinated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Germany, France and Italy on Monday became the latest countries to suspend the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine.(AP)
Germany, France and Italy on Monday became the latest countries to suspend the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine.(AP)
world news

US data for AstraZeneca vaccine under review by independent advisers: Official

Reuters, Chicago
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:44 PM IST
The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, has been authorized for use in the European Union and many countries but not yet by US regulators.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company said its new candidate, mRNA-1283, could potentially be stored in refrigerators instead of freezers, making it easier to distribute.(REUTERS)
The company said its new candidate, mRNA-1283, could potentially be stored in refrigerators instead of freezers, making it easier to distribute.(REUTERS)
world news

Moderna begins testing of new Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:21 PM IST
Last week, Moderna began dosing the first participants in a study testing its Covid-19 booster vaccine candidates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cheerleading team expressed sympathy for the families involved and said the team has a “very strict anti-bullying policy.”(AP)
The cheerleading team expressed sympathy for the families involved and said the team has a “very strict anti-bullying policy.”(AP)
world news

Cheerleader's mom accused of making 'deepfakes' of rivals

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:59 PM IST
  • The Bucks County District Attorney's Office last week charged Raffaela Spone, 50, with three misdemeanor counts of cyber harassment of a child and related offenses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FBI has already released about 250 photos of people being sought for assaulting federal law enforcement officers during the riot.(AP Photo)
The FBI has already released about 250 photos of people being sought for assaulting federal law enforcement officers during the riot.(AP Photo)
world news

2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:45 PM IST
George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, were arrested Sunday. They were expected to appear in federal court Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against Covid-19 at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
A woman receives the AstraZeneca vaccination against Covid-19 at a drive-through site, in Milan, Italy.(REUTERS)
world news

Italy latest country to suspend use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine nationwide

Reuters, Rome
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:41 PM IST
The Italian medicines authority AIFA said it was taking the decision as a "precautionary and temporary measure" pending rulings by the European Medicines Agency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
French President Emmanuel Macron attends the 26th French-Spanish summit in Montauban, France March 15, 2021.(REUTERS)
French President Emmanuel Macron attends the 26th French-Spanish summit in Montauban, France March 15, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

France to suspend AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine pending EMA guidance

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:23 PM IST
Macron said the EMA regulator was expected to give guidance on Tuesday afternoon after a number of countries suspended use of the AstraZeneca shot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China has been exporting its vaccines mostly to emerging countries.( REUTERS)
China has been exporting its vaccines mostly to emerging countries.( REUTERS)
world news

China eases visa rules for recipients of its Covid-19 vaccines

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:00 PM IST
The Chinese embassy in the Philippines said earlier on Monday China would return to pre-pandemic visa requirements for those fully vaccinated with Chinese vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“There is no evidence of any causal link between blood clots and the A.Z. vaccine,” Davies said at a regular briefing with journalists on Monday.(Reuters Photo. Representative image)
“There is no evidence of any causal link between blood clots and the A.Z. vaccine,” Davies said at a regular briefing with journalists on Monday.(Reuters Photo. Representative image)
world news

Covid in UK: Leaders move to reassure public over AstraZeneca's vaccine concerns

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:55 PM IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official spokesman Jamie Davies said the vaccine remains “both safe and effective,” and urged everyone to get the shot when asked to do so.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available do not suggest the vaccine caused the clots.(AP)
The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available do not suggest the vaccine caused the clots.(AP)
world news

Germany suspends AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine amid blood clotting concerns

AP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:27 PM IST
  • AstraZeneca has said there is no cause for concern with its vaccine and that there were fewer reported thrombosis cases in those who received the shot than in the general population.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP