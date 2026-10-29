US firm's luxury cruise ship halts voyage over rising fuel costs, 203 passengers stranded in Cambodia

More than 200 passengers were left stranded in Cambodia after a luxury cruise ship on a years-long world voyage suspended operations on Tuesday due to soaring fuel costs. Captain Emanuele Giudice of the Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship speaks to media near the vessel, which is docked at Sihanoukville Autonomous Port, after permanent residents living aboard the vessel were forced to disembark in Cambodia. (REUTERS) The luxury ship, Villa Vie Odyssey, also known as MV Odyssey, was carrying 203 passengers, mostly Americans, and 156 crew members, Cambodian officials told the Associated Press. Its Florida-based operator, Villa Vie Residences, said monthly fuel expenses per cabin that historically averaged $1,800 have reached an estimated $6,000 to $8,000 in parts of Asia due to the war in Iran.

Deep Dive Why was the Villa Vie Odyssey cruise suspended in Cambodia? What happened to passengers aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey in Cambodia? Is the Villa Vie Odyssey expected to resume its world voyage?

The company said it sought to reduce fuel consumption by slowing the itinerary and spending more time in port, but was unable to offset the surging costs, according to AP. It added that it was working with passengers to arrange temporary accommodation while exploring options to restructure its finances over the next 60 days. “Extraordinary increases in fuel costs have placed our current operating model under unsustainable financial pressure,” the company said in a statement on its website, The Guardian reported. “We are working with residents to coordinate disembarkation and temporary living arrangements, and are supporting residents, crew, and employees as we evaluate restructuring and recapitalization alternatives over the next 60 days.”

A security staff member stands guard near the Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship docking at Sihanoukville Autonomous Port, after permanent residents living aboard the vessel were forced to disembark in Cambodia (REUTERS)

The ship remains docked at the Cambodian port of Sihanoukville, a once-sleepy beach town that has gained global notoriety in recent years as a hub for Chinese casinos and scam centres, according to the BBC. A departure date remains unclear. About the Villa Vie Odyssey The nearly 200-metre-long ship, which can carry up to 650 passengers, left Belfast on October 1, 2024, for a voyage around the world. The trip was planned to last three-and-a-half years and cover nearly 150 countries. However, its departure was delayed by repair work, leaving passengers stuck in Belfast for months and costing the company millions of pounds, according to BBC. The ship had been more than 750 days into its world voyage when it announced on Tuesday that the journey was being suspended, leaving passengers stranded in Cambodia. The ship was marketed as a way to combine long-term living at sea with global travel. Its operator offered passengers the chance to “make the Odyssey your permanent home”, with lifetime suites starting at around $230,000.

Captain Emanuele Giudice of the Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship and Cambodia's Minister of Tourism Huot Hak disembark the vessel, which is docked at Sihanoukville Autonomous Port after permanent residents living aboard the vessel were forced to disembark in Cambodia. (REUTERS)

‘We were heartbroken,’ say passengers aboard the ship Those on the ship had hoped to sail for years to come. Passengers Lanette Canen and Johan Bodin told the BBC they were informed by Villa Vie Residences' chief executive at 6am on Tuesday that they had to leave the ship by 2pm. The couple said passengers had been aware of the company's financial troubles for some time. A potential investor had visited the ship to conduct due diligence, but the deal ultimately fell through. “Even then, we were still hoping a miracle investor would come through,” they said. “Although there were signs that this would happen, we still felt disbelief when it became real. We were heartbroken. It felt like our dream had been crushed.” “There have been a lot of hugs and tears as residents support one another and process what has happened,” they added.

A passenger, center, from a U.S. cruise ship, the MV Odyssey, docked at the Sihanoukville Autonomous Port, returns aboard the ship in Sihanoukville, southern Cambodia, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Another passenger, Holly Hennessey, said passengers had earlier been asked to consider paying an additional fuel surcharge as global prices rose. She added that the ship's itinerary had also been “severely curtailed”, according to BBC. Some passengers were forced to leave cabins they had purchased for long-term living. Carol Larson, 69, had lived on the ship for 18 months with her sister, Crystal Lavering, 72, she told the Associated Press. Larson, who is from California, said she hoped the journey could still be salvaged, as living at sea had improved her health. Larson told the outlet that she had bought her cabin for $120,000, paying in installments, along with additional monthly maintenance fees. The programme offered her the option of living aboard the ship for up to 15 years, according to The Guardian. Larson blamed Donald Trump for the war on Iran, which had driven up fuel costs and contributed to the suspension. Despite the problems, she said she did not regret her investment.

Cambodia's Minister of Tourism Huot Hak (R) presents a scarf to a passenger of the Villa Vie Residences' cruise ship Odyssey at a hotel in Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk province on October 29, 2026. (AFP)