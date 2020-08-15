e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US formalises F-16 jet sale to Taiwan with China tensions high

US formalises F-16 jet sale to Taiwan with China tensions high

Taiwan’s purchase of the F-16s marks the first sale of advanced fighter jets to the island since President George HW Bush announced approval for 150 F-16s in 1992.

world Updated: Aug 15, 2020 16:46 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
A US Air Force F-16 fighter jet prepares to take off at the Osan US Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.
A US Air Force F-16 fighter jet prepares to take off at the Osan US Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.(AP)
         

Taiwan formally signed an agreement to buy 66 of the latest model F-16 jets built by Lockheed Martin Corp., a move likely to further inflame tensions between the US and China.

Taiwan’s purchase of the F-16s marks the first sale of advanced fighter jets to the island since President George HW Bush announced approval for 150 F-16s in 1992. A $62 billion figure announced by the Pentagon on Friday is the upper limit of numerous contracts if all potential foreign customers placed their maximum desired number over the decade.

The move is likely to be denounced by Beijing, even though the  US first signaled its plans to approve the sale a year ago in an informal notification to Congress and it could still be years before the jets are delivered.

The announcement said that work on the 90 jets potentially to be sold under Friday’s announcement would be complete by late 2026.

Company officials have previously said they project a market for as many as 400 of the new F-16s.

When the planned sale was announced in August last year, a spokeswoman for China’s Foreign Ministry told reporters that “U.S. arms sales to Taiwan severely violate the one-China principle.”

The spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said at the time that her government was urging the U.S. to “refrain” from selling the “fighter jets to Taiwan and stop arms sales to, and military contact with, Taiwan. Otherwise, the Chinese side will surely make strong reactions, and the U.S. will have to bear all the consequences.”

Since then, ties with the U.S. have only frayed further, with the two nations in a series of disputes ranging from the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic to 5G technology and Beijing’s tightening grip over Hong Kong. The Trump administration last month rejected China’s expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea, reversing a previous policy of not taking sides in such disputes. The U.S. Navy sent an aircraft carrier strike group to the South China Sea on Friday to conduct maritime air defense operations.

In addition to Taiwan, Morocco is buying 24 F-16s jets in the first tranche of 90 aircraft that the Pentagon said was valued at $4.9 billion. The Pentagon announcement didn’t name Taiwan or Morocco, but they have been identified in a previous statement and were confirmed Friday by a person familiar with the contract.

The new F-16s are being assembled at Lockheed’s new facility in Greenville, South Carolina, which opened in April 2019. The contracting mechanism used by the Pentagon “will facilitate faster contract awards and greater pricing clarity for our foreign military partners,” Brian Brackens, an Air Force spokesman, said in a statement to Bloomberg News before the contract announcement.

“Taiwan and Morocco are expected to be the first two partner nations that will utilize this contract,” Brackens said.

The Taiwan F-16s will be equipped with a top-line fire control radar made by Northrop Grumman Corp. Called the APG-83, it would allow precision-guided munitions to be fired at greater distances, said an official familiar with the details.

Lockheed Chief Financial Officer Kenneth Possenriede told analysts on a July 21 earnings call that the company was anticipating a “quite large” F-16 order “that should get announced sometime this quarter” in which “the marquee customer is Taiwan.”

The additional 90 F-16s would add to Lockheed’s current 38-aircraft backlog.

tags
top news
PM Modi’s ‘thank you’ note to the Gulf sharpens the contrast with Pak
PM Modi’s ‘thank you’ note to the Gulf sharpens the contrast with Pak
Indians in China facing Covid-19, border aggression: Indian envoy
Indians in China facing Covid-19, border aggression: Indian envoy
Why are our rulers scared of naming China, asks Congress
Why are our rulers scared of naming China, asks Congress
Ladakh, Leh, Kargil to be India’s first carbon neutral region: PM Modi
Ladakh, Leh, Kargil to be India’s first carbon neutral region: PM Modi
Despite HC stay, Jagan sticks to 3 capitals, says foundation at Vizag soon
Despite HC stay, Jagan sticks to 3 capitals, says foundation at Vizag soon
No one will be safe in Biden’s America, Harris is ‘step worse’: Trump
No one will be safe in Biden’s America, Harris is ‘step worse’: Trump
Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli calls Narendra Modi to greet him on I-day
Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli calls Narendra Modi to greet him on I-day
‘Kamala Harris treated Joe Biden worse than anyone’: Donald Trump
‘Kamala Harris treated Joe Biden worse than anyone’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In