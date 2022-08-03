Home / World News / US has no DNA on Zawahiri, confirmed death by other sources: White House

US has no DNA on Zawahiri, confirmed death by other sources: White House

Updated on Aug 03, 2022 03:54 AM IST
Kirby also said there was a small al Qaeda presence remaining in Afghanistan.
File photo of al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri.(AFP Photo)
File photo of al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri.(AFP Photo)
Reuters |

The United States has no DNA confirmation of the death of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in the heart of Kabul, a White House spokesman on Tuesday, but verified his identity through other sources.

"We do not have DNA confirmation. We're not going to get that confirmation. Quite frankly, based on based on multiple sources and methods that we've gathered information from, we don't need it," White House national security spokesman John Kirby said in an interview with CNN.

"We have visual confirmation, but we also have confirmation through other sources."

Kirby also said there was a small al Qaeda presence remaining in Afghanistan.

