US has no DNA on Zawahiri, confirmed death by other sources: White House
The United States has no DNA confirmation of the death of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in the heart of Kabul, a White House spokesman on Tuesday, but verified his identity through other sources.
"We do not have DNA confirmation. We're not going to get that confirmation. Quite frankly, based on based on multiple sources and methods that we've gathered information from, we don't need it," White House national security spokesman John Kirby said in an interview with CNN.
"We have visual confirmation, but we also have confirmation through other sources."
Kirby also said there was a small al Qaeda presence remaining in Afghanistan.
-
China summons US ambassador over Pelosi's Taiwan trip
China summoned the US ambassador in Beijing Tuesday to rebuke Xie over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's "egregious" trip to Taiwan, state media reported. "The move is extremely egregious in nature and the consequences are extremely serious," Xie was quoted as saying by China's state news agency Xinhua. "China will not sit idly by." China's military said it was on "high alert" and would "launch a series of targeted military actions in response" to the visit.
-
US sues Idaho over abortion law, cites medical treatment
The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit that challenges Idaho's restrictive abortion law, arguing that it conflicts with a federal law requiring doctors to provide pregnant women medically necessary treatment that could include abortion. The announcement is the first major action by the Justice Department challenging a state trigger law since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
-
‘China has right to take measures…’: Moscow on Pelosi Taiwan visit
Moscow said Tuesday that ally China had every right to take measures to protect its sovereignty and called US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit a "clear provocation". China's military said it would "launch a series of targeted military actions in response" to Pelosi's visit. Earlier Tuesday Russia expressed full solidarity with China. Faced with unprecedented sanctions over its military intervention in pro-Western Ukraine, Russia has sought closer ties with China.
-
Seven decades of China-Taiwan tensions
As tensions between the US and China soar over a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, AFP looks back at relations between the self-governing island and its superpower neighbour. 1949: separation Mao Zedong's communists take power in Beijing in October 1949 after defeating Chiang Kai-shek's Kuomintang nationalists in a civil war. In 1950, Taiwan becomes an ally of the United States, which is at war with communist China in Korea.
-
Taiwan says 21 China war jets enter its air defence zone as Nancy Pelosi visits
More than 20 Chinese military planes flew into Taiwan's air defence zone on Tuesday, officials in Taipei said, as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began her controversial visit to the self-ruled island that Beijing considers its territory. The island's defence ministry said in a statement on Twitter: "21 PLA aircraft ... entered #Taiwan's southwest ADIZ on August 2, 2022," referring to the air defence identification zone.
