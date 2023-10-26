News / World News / US has no right to intervene in problems between Beijing and Philippines: China

US has no right to intervene in problems between Beijing and Philippines: China

Reuters |
Oct 26, 2023 01:20 PM IST

The US does not have the right to get involved in problems between China and Philippines, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday at a regular press briefing.

In this image released by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, a Philippines supply boat, center, sails near a Chinese coast guard ship, top, and a Chinese militia vessel off Second Thomas Shoal, (AP)
