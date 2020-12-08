e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US hits Iran’s envoy to Yemen, Chinese firms with sanctions

US hits Iran’s envoy to Yemen, Chinese firms with sanctions

As it winds down its term, the administration announced that it had imposed sanctions on Iran’s envoy to Yemen’s Houthi rebels, Hasan Irlu, and Al-Mustafa International University for recruiting fighters for the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps to foment instability in Yemen and in Syria.

world Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 22:49 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Washington
The Trump administration announced that it had imposed sanctions on Iran’s envoy to Yemen’s Houthi rebels, Hasan Irlu.
The Trump administration announced that it had imposed sanctions on Iran’s envoy to Yemen’s Houthi rebels, Hasan Irlu.(AP)
         

The Trump administration on Tuesday escalated steps to rein in Iran’s activities in the Middle East and North Korea’s efforts to evade international sanctions with new penalties against both nations and proxies.

As it winds down its term, the administration announced that it had imposed sanctions on Iran’s envoy to Yemen’s Houthi rebels, Hasan Irlu, and Al-Mustafa International University for recruiting fighters for the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps to foment instability in Yemen and in Syria.

In a separate statement, the Treasury Department said it also was imposing sanctions on six Chinese and Vietnamese companies and four ships for selling and transporting North Korean coal in violation of U.N. sanctions.

The moves come as the administration seeks to step up pressure on governments it opposes in various parts of the world before President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January.

The penalties freeze any assets the targets may already have in or that enter U.S. jurisdictions and bar Americans from doing business with them. Several of those identified for the North Korean violations are already subject to U.S. sanctions. The measures may also subject third country companies and individuals to U.S. sanctions if they are found to be engaging in transactions with them.

tags
top news
Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks on Dec 9
Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks on Dec 9
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
‘Should go or stay?’ Tripura CM asks people if he should remain in power
‘Should go or stay?’ Tripura CM asks people if he should remain in power
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Melania Trump leaves mark on White House with new tennis pavilion
Melania Trump leaves mark on White House with new tennis pavilion
Mumbai hospitals begin clinical trials of first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Mumbai hospitals begin clinical trials of first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues
India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In