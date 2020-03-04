e-paper
US hits Taliban with air strike: American military spokesperson

US hits Taliban with air strike: American military spokesperson

A spokesperson for the United States military said that US hit Taliban fighters with an air strike for the first time in 11 days in response to an insurgent attack on Afghan forces in southern Helmand.

world Updated: Mar 04, 2020 15:27 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Kabul
The air strike on Taliban comes just days after United States and Taliban entered into a peace deal to bring stability in Afghanistan.
The air strike on Taliban comes just days after United States and Taliban entered into a peace deal to bring stability in Afghanistan.
         

The US hit Taliban fighters with an air strike for the first time in 11 days in response to an insurgent attack on Afghan forces in southern Helmand province on Wednesday, an American military spokesman said.

“The US conducted an airstrike on March 4 against Taliban fighters in Nahr-e Saraj, Helmand, who were actively attacking an #ANDSF checkpoint. This was a defensive strike to disrupt the attack,” US Forces-Afghanistan spokesman Sonny Leggett tweeted.

