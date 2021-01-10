US House of Representatives to introduce Trump impeachment article on Monday
Democrats in the US House of Representatives will introduce legislation on Monday urging the impeachment of President Donald Trump, Representative Ted Lieu said on Saturday.
In a tweet, Lieu, who was an active participant in the December 2019 House impeachment of Trump that ultimately failed in the Senate, said there were now 180 co-sponsors for one new article of impeachment following rioting in the US Capitol on Wednesday by Trump supporters.
