US House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage
- The Respect for Marriage Act would force US states to recognize a valid marriage performed in another state, providing protection for not only same-sex unions but also interracial marriages.
The US House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday that would provide federal protection for same-sex marriage amid fears that the Supreme Court could roll back recognition of such unions.
The Respect for Marriage Act was approved in the Democratic-controlled chamber by a vote of 267 to 157, but its prospects are uncertain in the Senate.
Forty-seven Republican lawmakers joined Democrats in voting for the bill, which was met with scattered applause on the House floor when it passed.
Democrats have 50 seats in the 100-member Senate and 10 Republican votes would be needed to bring the measure to the floor.
The bill repeals the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act that defined a marriage as a union between one man and one woman.
The Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, struck down part of the Defense of Marriage Act, which denied federal benefits to married same-sex couples, in 2013 but the law had remained on the books.
"The bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act will enshrine and protect marriage equality and make sure legal, same-sex and interracial marriages are recognized," said Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.
The Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, the 1973 ruling enshrining nationwide abortion rights, on June 24, sparking forecasts that conservative justices could revisit other landmark decisions.
Same-sex marriage remains a high-value target for some Republicans and the religious right in the United States, although 71 percent of Americans in a Gallup poll in May said they support such relationships.
By bringing the Respect for Marriage Act to a vote in the House, Democrats forced Republicans to go on the record on the issue ahead of the November midterm elections.
Clarence Thomas, one of the most conservative justices on the court, in his concurring opinion overturning abortion rights, ignited fears that other progressive gains could also be in danger.
Thomas argued that the court should also examine its rulings on contraception and same-sex marriage.
Thomas -- whose wife Ginni Thomas has pushed false claims that Donald Trump won the last election -- was the only judge making such arguments out of the nine who sit on America's highest court.
But the court's shift to the right under Trump, who appointed three new conservative justices, has Democrats, activists and progressive groups fearing its future rulings.
The House plans to vote later this week on the Right to Contraception Act, which would protect access to contraceptives.
Russian President Putin, in Tehran, gets strong support from Iran over Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin won staunch support from Iran on Tuesday for his country's military campaign in Ukraine, with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei saying the West opposes an “independent and strong” Russia. Khamenei said that if Russia hadn't sent troops into Ukraine, it would have faced an attack from NATO later, a statement that echoed Putin's own rhetoric and reflected increasingly close ties between Moscow and Tehran as they both face crippling Western sanctions.
United States: Fire, explosion reported at Hoover Dam
Police in Boulder City, Nevada say they are headed to the Hoover Dam after reports of an explosion Tuesday morning. Videos posted on social media showed what appeared to be a fire or explosion in a building near the base of the dam. The city of Boulder City posted on its Twitter account that the fire was extinguished before the fire department arrived. It referred additional questions to the Bureau of Reclamation and Hoover Dam.
Understanding why Europe’s heatwave is unprecedented
Anecdotal accounts suggest south-western parts of Europe have experienced unprecedented temperatures in the past week, leading to hundreds of deaths and wildfires. Preliminary data shows that this is indeed one of the warmest summers ever in Europe. And while European maximum temperatures might appear to be benign when compared to those in India, the region has likely experienced more historical warming in the last decade than India.
Retired military leaders to help supply protective gear to war-hit Ukraine
A panel of retired military leaders from the United States, Canada and the Netherlands will advise a pro-Ukraine campaign on the procurement of protective gear for Ukrainian defense forces, a Canada-based nonprofit group said on Tuesday. The panel of four includes former commander of US forces in Afghanistan David Petraeus, former NATO commander Wesley Clark as well as former Dutch defense chief Dick Lodewijk Berlijn, according to the Ukrainian World Congress.
‘Choose wisely’: Sanath Jayasuriya's appeal to MPs on eve of Prez polls
On the eve of presidential elections in Sri Lanka, former cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya on Tuesday appealed to 225 people – the members of the island nation's Parliament – to choose wisely, as the country's fate rested in their hands. “Tomorrow is a vital day. Tomorrow 225 people decide the fate of 22 million. Choose wisely. Buddhusaranai, Godbless, Mashalla!” Jayasuriya wrote on Twitter.
