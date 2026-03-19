US intelligence chief says Pakistan's long-range ballistic missiles could potentially target Washington

US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday claimed that Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile development could include missiles capable of targeting the US. Gabbard said this during a testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee. (Bloomberg File Photo)

In a testimony, Gabbard said that the threat to US is also likely to expand collectively from more than 3,000 missiles at present to more than 16,000 missiles by 2035, news agency PTI reported.

She said this during a testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Gabbar stated that while US nuclear deterrent remains a key safeguard against strategic threats, countries like Russia, China, North Korea, Iran and Pakistan are advancing a range of missile systems capable of carrying both nuclear and conventional payloads that could reach the American homeland.

She said the US Intelligence Community (IC) assesses that threats to the Homeland will expand collectively to more than 16,000 missiles by 2035, from the current assessed figure of more than 3,000 missiles.

China, Russia, Pakistan developing advance systems The IC assesses that China and Russia are developing advanced delivery systems meant to be capable of penetrating or bypassing US missile defences, Gabbard reportedly said.

The US intelligence chief said North Korea’s ICBMs are already capable of reaching American soil and that Pyongyang remains committed to expanding its nuclear arsenal.

She added that Pakistan’s long-range missile programme could evolve to include ICBMs with the ability to strike the US homeland.

On Iran, she noted that its past space launch and related technologies could be used to develop a militarily viable ICBM before 2035, if Tehran chooses to pursue such a capability.

She said that Iran has previously demonstrated space launch and other technology it could use to begin to develop a militarily viable ICBM before 2035, should Tehran attempt to pursue the capability.

The Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community, presented to the Senate, said that despite the increasing use of one-way attack drones, countries such as China, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan and Russia will continue to prioritise advanced missile systems capable of threatening the US.

It added that these militaries are likely to combine high-end missiles with cheaper, expendable systems to overwhelm US missile defences.