US issues travel advisory for India-Pak border, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over ‘terrorism’

The US issued an advisory on Friday, warning its citizens against travelling near the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to “terrorism and the potential for armed conflict”. The advisory also cautioned against visiting the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The advisory also warned Americans against visiting Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), due to security threats. (File)(AP)

According to news agency PTI, the US State Department advised people to “reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict”.

For areas near the Line of Control, the advisory, under “Level 4: Do Not Travel”, said, “Do not travel to the India-Pakistan border, including areas along the Line of Control for any reason. Militant groups are known to operate in the area. India and Pakistan maintain a strong military presence on their respective sides of the border.”

The advisory also warned Americans against visiting Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), due to security threats.

It further highlighted, “Violent extremist groups continue to plot attacks in Pakistan. Terrorist attacks are frequent in Balochistan province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which include the former FATA. Large-scale terrorist attacks have resulted in numerous casualties, and small-scale attacks are frequent.”

The advisory added, “Terrorism and ongoing violence by extremist elements have led to indiscriminate attacks on civilians, as well as local military and police targets. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, military installations, airports, universities, tourist attractions, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and government facilities. Terrorists have targeted US diplomats and diplomatic facilities in the past.”

What more did the advisory say?

The advisory said, “Pakistan’s security environment remains fluid, sometimes changing with little or no notice”. Major cities, especially Islamabad, have better security infrastructure and resources, making it easier for security forces to respond to emergencies compared to other parts of the country.

It noted that the only official border crossing between India and Pakistan for non-citizens of both countries is in Punjab, at the Wagah-Attari crossing. Travellers are advised to check the status of the crossing before starting their journey. Additionally, an Indian visa is mandatory for entry, and no visa services are available at the border.

The advisory categorised Balochistan under “Level 4: Do Not Travel”, warning that extremist groups, including separatist movements, have carried out deadly terrorist attacks targeting civilians, religious minorities, government offices, and security forces.

Similarly, it strongly advised against travelling to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including the former FATA, due to the presence of active terrorist and insurgent groups that frequently attack civilians, NGOs, government offices, and security forces.

These groups have historically targeted both government officials and civilians. Assassinations and kidnappings are common, with polio eradication teams and security personnel being specific targets of such attacks.

(With PTI inputs)