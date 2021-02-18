IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US jobless claims jump to 861,000 as layoffs stay high
A passer-by walks past an employment hiring sign while entering a Target store location in Westwood, Massachusetts.(AP)
A passer-by walks past an employment hiring sign while entering a Target store location in Westwood, Massachusetts.(AP)
world news

US jobless claims jump to 861,000 as layoffs stay high

Applications from laid-off workers rose 13,000 from the previous week, which was revised sharply higher, the Labor Department said Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Kunal GauravAP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:19 PM IST

The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week to 861,000, evidence that layoffs remain painfully high despite a steady drop in the number of confirmed viral infections.

Applications from laid-off workers rose 13,000 from the previous week, which was revised sharply higher, the Labor Department said Thursday. Before the virus erupted in the United States last March, weekly applications for unemployment benefits had never topped 700,000, even during the Great Recession of 2008-2009.

The job market has stalled, with employers having added a mere 49,000 jobs in January after cutting workers in December. Nearly 10 million jobs remain lost to the pandemic. Though the unemployment rate fell last month from 6.7%, to 6.3%, it did so in part because some people stopped looking for jobs. People who aren't actively seeking work aren't counted as unemployed.

Fraudulent claims may be pushing up the totals. Last week, Ohio reported a huge increase in applications, and said it had set aside about half the increase for additional review out of concern over fraud.

Two federal unemployment aid programs — one that provides up to an extra 24 weeks of support and another that covers self-employed and gig workers — were extended until March 14 by a $900 billion rescue package that was enacted late last year.

President Joe Biden is proposing to extend both programs through August as part of his $1.9 trillion package now before Congress. The legislation would also provide an additional $400 a week in federal jobless aid, on top of state benefits. That money would replace a $300-a-week benefit that was included in the relief package approved last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states
Close
Workers from the World Health Organization (WHO) inspect an Arktek ultra-cold vaccine storage cylinder containing Ebola vaccines in Mbandaka, Equateur Province, Democratic Republic of Congo in this undated photograph taken July, 2020. Picture taken July, 2020. T. Alhassan/WHOAFRO/Handout via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
Workers from the World Health Organization (WHO) inspect an Arktek ultra-cold vaccine storage cylinder containing Ebola vaccines in Mbandaka, Equateur Province, Democratic Republic of Congo in this undated photograph taken July, 2020. Picture taken July, 2020. T. Alhassan/WHOAFRO/Handout via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
world news

WHO says more than 11,000 Ebola vaccines will go to Guinea

AP, Dakar, Senegal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:38 PM IST
WHO regional director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said Thursday that 11,000 Ebola vaccines are being prepared in Geneva and are expected to arrive in Guinea over the weekend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A passer-by walks past an employment hiring sign while entering a Target store location in Westwood, Massachusetts.(AP)
A passer-by walks past an employment hiring sign while entering a Target store location in Westwood, Massachusetts.(AP)
world news

US jobless claims jump to 861,000 as layoffs stay high

Posted by Kunal GauravAP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Applications from laid-off workers rose 13,000 from the previous week, which was revised sharply higher, the Labor Department said Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This undated handout photograph released by the Indian Army on February 16 shows People Liberation Army soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. (AFP)
This undated handout photograph released by the Indian Army on February 16 shows People Liberation Army soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. (AFP)
world news

China says disengagement in Ladakh progressing smoothly

By Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:02 PM IST
Last week, the Chinese defence ministry, followed by the foreign ministry, had announced that the Chinese and Indian frontline troops at the south and north banks of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh had started “synchronised and organised disengagement”
READ FULL STORY
Close
“It is clear that the virus has affected all parts of the country and all sections of society but it is also clear that there are particular challenges faced in particular sections of our society, especially in some ethnic minority communities,” said the Prince of Wales.(AP File Photo )
“It is clear that the virus has affected all parts of the country and all sections of society but it is also clear that there are particular challenges faced in particular sections of our society, especially in some ethnic minority communities,” said the Prince of Wales.(AP File Photo )
world news

Prince Charles appeals to ethnic minorities to overcome vaccine reluctance

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:52 PM IST
The 72-year-old royal was addressing a special virtual event organised by the British Asian Trust, his South Asian diaspora led charity which had launched an emergency Covid-19 appeal last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kalashnikov aims to produce 670,000 AK-203 rifles in the next decade together with the Indian defence ministry.(Reuters)
Kalashnikov aims to produce 670,000 AK-203 rifles in the next decade together with the Indian defence ministry.(Reuters)
world news

Russia's arms manufacturer Kalashnikov eyes production in India

Posted by Kunal GauravReuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Kalashnikov has been seeking new business and markets after being hit by US and EU sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shi'ite Houthi rebels drive a patrol truck past an Ansar al-Sharia flag painted on the side of a hill, along a road in Almnash, the main stronghold of Ansar al-Sharia, the local wing of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) in Rada, Yemen. (REUTERS)
Shi'ite Houthi rebels drive a patrol truck past an Ansar al-Sharia flag painted on the side of a hill, along a road in Almnash, the main stronghold of Ansar al-Sharia, the local wing of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) in Rada, Yemen. (REUTERS)
world news

US reporter held by al-Qaida-linked group in Syria released

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Bilal Abdul Kareem, a native of Mount Vernon, NY, has been living in the rebel-held Syrian northwest since 2012, reporting on the Syrian government military campaigns against areas in opposition hands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The global rulebook is outdated. It no longer guarantees a level playing field," Valdis Dombrovskis said, (AFP)
"The global rulebook is outdated. It no longer guarantees a level playing field," Valdis Dombrovskis said, (AFP)
world news

EU to push for greener trade policy, reform at WTO

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:35 PM IST
"Trade policy must fully support the green and digital transformations of our economy and lead global efforts to reform the WTO," EU Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pharmacist displays a box of tocilizumab, which is used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, at the pharmacy of Cambrai hospital, France.(REUTERS)
A pharmacist displays a box of tocilizumab, which is used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, at the pharmacy of Cambrai hospital, France.(REUTERS)
world news

Oxford University's major Covid-19 therapeutics trial goes global

Posted by Kunal GauravANI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:18 PM IST
The trial, last week, released preliminary results showing that the rheumatoid arthritis drug tocilizumab could also save the lives of patients hospitalised with severe Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A recent research paper found that the overall toll may be even higher once indirect effects are taken into account, including people who died because they delayed seeking treatment for other conditions.(Reuters/Photo for representation)
A recent research paper found that the overall toll may be even higher once indirect effects are taken into account, including people who died because they delayed seeking treatment for other conditions.(Reuters/Photo for representation)
world news

US life expectancy plunged in 2020 by most since World War II

Posted by Prashasti SinghBloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:15 PM IST
The figures capture the impact of a pandemic that’s been directly responsible for almost half a million American deaths.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Pfizer-BioNTech study will be run in the US, Europe, South America, and Africa and focuses on the third trimester of pregnancy to minimise risk to unborn children (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)(AP)
The Pfizer-BioNTech study will be run in the US, Europe, South America, and Africa and focuses on the third trimester of pregnancy to minimise risk to unborn children (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)(AP)
world news

Pfizer begins vaccine trial in pregnant women in a bid to fill global data void

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE are starting trials for their vaccine in 4,000 women in the latter stages of pregnancy. They will run a mid-stage study for 350 volunteers between 27 and 34 weeks gestation to confirm safety before moving into advanced trials for women between 24 and 34 weeks pregnant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pope Francis puts on his face mask as he attends an inter-religious ceremony for peace in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Aracoeli, in Rome.(AP)
Pope Francis puts on his face mask as he attends an inter-religious ceremony for peace in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Aracoeli, in Rome.(AP)
world news

No jab, no job: Vatican gets tough with Covid-19 anti-vaxxers

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:53 PM IST
The seven-page decree says that those who cannot get vaccinated for health reasons may be given another position, but those who refuse to get a vaccination without sufficient reason would be subject to a specific provision in a 2011 law on employee rights and duties.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The kingdom has reported more than 370,000 coronavirus cases and 6,000 deaths.(Reuters)
The kingdom has reported more than 370,000 coronavirus cases and 6,000 deaths.(Reuters)
world news

Saudi Arabia approves AstraZeneca Covid-19 shot as it aims to ramp up program

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:35 PM IST
The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has now approved shots developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, and AstraZeneca.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks during a parliament session in the House of Commons Chamber in London, Britain, May 11, 2020.(via REUTERS)
Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks during a parliament session in the House of Commons Chamber in London, Britain, May 11, 2020.(via REUTERS)
world news

Britain must take bigger role to support businesses, public: Labour leader

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:17 PM IST
Starmer, who took over as leader of the main opposition to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party in 2020, will sketch out his alternative vision for the country's post-Brexit and post-Covid future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China, in turn, has played up reports that the virus was circulating outside of the country before the outbreak in Wuhan Qilai Shen/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
China, in turn, has played up reports that the virus was circulating outside of the country before the outbreak in Wuhan Qilai Shen/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

China defends use of Twitter, Facebook in Covid-19 'disinformation' campaign

AP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:11 PM IST
A report published earlier this week said that Chinese officials went on the offensive in reaction to a narrative nursed by former US President Donald Trump among others — that the virus had been manufactured by China. Experts have largely ruled out that possibility.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Beef packers including Cargill Inc. and Tyson Foods Inc. were forced to shut down meat plants due to energy constraints.(Bloomberg)
Beef packers including Cargill Inc. and Tyson Foods Inc. were forced to shut down meat plants due to energy constraints.(Bloomberg)
world news

It’s so cold on the American Plains that calves’ ears are falling off

Posted by Kunal GauravBloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Chicago cattle futures rose to a one-year high earlier this week as the industry was hit by the weather.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP