US launches satellite TV channel for Afghanistan after Taliban bans VOA broadcast
After the Taliban banned Voice of America (VOA) broadcasts from terrestrial television, the US government-funded news agency has launched a 24/7 direct-to-home satellite-delivered television channel for Afghanistan, local media reported.
The channel carries uncensored news and information in both the Pashto and Dari languages of the country, according to Voice of America (VOA).
VOA's programs were ordered off affiliated television stations in Afghanistan effective on March 27, as part of a broad ban on content regarded as undermining Taliban policies, including prohibiting women from anchoring newscasts with men.
VOA's new TV stream, identified as "VOA Afghanistan," is on the Yahsat Y-1A satellite (52.2 degrees East), Transponder 12 (downlink frequency 11.938 GHz), Channel 469. The Yahsat satellite is Afghanistan's most popular platform, ensuring the Afghan audience will have access to VOA's programming despite the Taliban censorship, reported VOA.
"Afghanistan is now one of the most repressive media markets in the world," said Acting VOA Director Yolanda Lopez.
"Despite the Taliban's attempt to end press freedom, VOA News stands by its Afghan audience with credible and authoritative news and information," Lopez added.
The new VOA Afghanistan satellite stream includes its popular "TV Ashna" newscasts, its women's show "Etesal," viewer call-in programming, and programming from Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Azadi radio. Additional programming is planned, including entertainment shows to fill a void in Afghanistan, where local channels cannot air music programs, reported VOA.
It further reported that the VOA satellite channel has been in development since August, before the fall of Afghanistan's elected government. The channel is also accessible on YouTube and on VOA's Pashto and Dari language websites.
Domestic and international critics say media and freedom of speech have worsened under Taliban rule in Afghanistan.
Afghan journalists have been repeatedly detained and subjected to violence by security forces. In December, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) released a survey, showing that at least 40 per cent of Afghan media outlets have disappeared and more than 80 per cent of women journalists lost their jobs since the Taliban takeover of the country.
Hundreds of journalists have also left Afghanistan since August for fear of Taliban reprisals or because of problems associated with practising their profession under the new rulers.
More than 6,400 journalists and media employees have lost their jobs since August 15 when the Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital, Kabul, according to the RSF survey.
-
Heavy fighting rages near Ukraine capital
Heavy fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other zones Thursday amid indications the Kremlin is using talk of de-escalation as cover while regrouping and resupplying its forces and redeploying them for a stepped-up offensive in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an early morning video address that Ukraine is seeing “a buildup of Russian forces for new strikes on the Donbas, and we are preparing for that”.
-
Pak NSC issues demarche over letter
Pakistan's top security body on Thursday decided to issue a strong demarche to an unnamed country over a “threatening letter”, which Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed is evidence of a foreign conspiracy to oust his government - and expressed concern at the undiplomatic communication and “interference” in the country's internal affairs. He claimed that it had been sent to the ministry of foreign affairs.
-
Is the end near? Imran Khan’s options fade
Facing imminent ouster, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan reportedly offered to dissolve the National Assembly on the condition that the opposition withdraw the no-confidence motion against him, local media reported on Friday. According to a report in Geo News, an “important personality” delivered PM Khan's message to the leader of the opposition Shahbaz Shariz. Khan also said that he is willing to face any situation if his offer finds no takers.
-
Protests outside Sri Lanka President's home as economic crisis deepens
Police fired tear gas and water cannon at hundreds of protesters trying to storm the home of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in the capital Thursday, demanding his resignation as the South Asian nation's economic crisis worsened. Outside Rajapaksa's home in Colombo's Mirihana residential quarter, anti-riot squads beat back demonstrators after they blocked the roads for more than two hours.
-
‘Kyiv not Kiev’: Zelenskyy plea on ‘outdated Soviet spellings’ of Ukraine cities
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it is “high time” that outdated Soviet spellings of the east-European country's cities are scrapped and the “correct Ukrainian form” is adopted.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics