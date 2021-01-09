US lawmakers argue why Trump must be removed with only a few days left in office
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday expressed her intention to introduce an article of impeachment against US President Donald Trump after Democrats demanded his removal from the office, citing his role in the violence at the Capitol earlier this week. The progressive caucus of Congressional Democrats has been at the forefront of the demand to remove Trump for allegedly inciting his aggressive supporters on Wednesday to storm the Capitol, which led to the death of five people, including a police officer.
Vermont senator Bernie Sanders of the progressive caucus argued in the favour of Trump’s removal even though he has only a few days left in the office, saying a precedent should be set for future presidents. Taking to Twitter, Sanders said that it must be made clear that no president can lead an insurrection against the US government. “Some people ask: Why would you impeach and convict a president who has only a few days left in office? The answer: Precedent. It must be made clear that no president, now or in the future, can lead an insurrection against the U.S. government,” Sanders tweeted.
House member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, popularly known as AOC, urged her Republican colleagues to remove Trump, claiming that the outgoing president will allow opportunities of physical harm against them if they aren’t “sufficiently loyal” to him. Notably, Trump had incited the crowd against the result of the November 3 election when his allies were inside the building to certify the victory of president-elect Joe Biden.
Concerns arising from Trump’s power to launch nuclear weapon even prompted Pelosi to contact the Pentagon's top general, Mark Milley, to understand how to prevent "an unhinged president" from ordering a nuclear strike. Pelosi has called on vice president Mike Pence to invoke the constitution's 25th amendment to remove the president from power.
While Trump’s removal from the office is largely being demanded by Democrats, some of the Republicans have also indicated that they would consider the article of impeachment. Republican senator Ben Sasse told CBS that if House pursues impeachment, he will “definitely consider whatever articles they might move” because he believes the president has “disregarded his oath of office.”
“Lies have consequences. This violence was the inevitable and ugly outcome of the President's addiction to constantly stoking division,” Sasse had said in a statement after the violence unfolded on Wednesday. A Republican senator from Alaska, Lisa Murkowski, was the first GOP lawmaker to call on Trump to resign. Speaking to Anchorage Daily News, Murkowski said, “I want him to resign. I want him out. He has caused enough damage.”
