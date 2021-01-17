US led the world in exposing 'horrific' abuses in Xinjiang, says Mike Pompeo
The United States led the world in exposing the "horrific" rights abuses in Xinjiang province of China and imposed sanctions on the Chinese Communist Party's officials, said outgoing US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.
Taking to Twitter, Pompeo on Saturday (local time) lauded America's efforts in bringing up the Uyghur issue to the forefront, saying America halted imports of products made with forced labour and gave Uyghur women a platform to tell the world about their families who were disappeared by the Chinese Communist Party.
"We led the world in exposing the horrific abuses in Xinjiang. Imposed sanctions on CCP officials, halted imports of products made with forced labor, and so much more. When the world averts its eyes, America speaks up, and acts," Pompeo tweeted.
"We also gave courageous Uyghur women a platform to tell the world about their families who were disappeared by the #CCP," he added.
Under Trump administration, the United States spearheaded the campaign against the CCP for its human right abuse in Xinjiang. In July last year, Pompeo said that that it is time "for a new alliance of democracies" to counter Beijing's aggressive policies.
China has been rebuked globally for cracking down on Uyghur Muslims by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities and sending members of the community to undergo some form of forcible re-education or indoctrination.
Beijing, on the other hand, has vehemently denied that it is engaged in human rights abuses against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang while reports from journalists, NGOs and former detainees have surfaced, highlighting the Chinese Communist Party's brutal crackdown on the ethnic community, according to a report.
Recently, a commission of the United States Congress, in a new report, said that China has possibly carried out "genocide" against Uyghurs and other minority Muslims in its western region of Xinjiang,
The report, released by The Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC), stated that the Chinese government and Communist Party have taken unprecedented steps to extend their repressive policies through censorship, intimidation, and the detention of people in China for exercising their fundamental human rights.
"Nowhere is this more evident than in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) where new evidence emerged that crimes against humanity--and possibly genocide--are occurring, and in Hong Kong, where the ''one country, two systems'' framework has been effectively dismantled," read a report released on Thursday.
