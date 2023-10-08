News / World News / US 'likely' to give details on new military assistance for Israel later on Sunday: Blinken

US 'likely' to give details on new military assistance for Israel later on Sunday: Blinken

AFP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Oct 08, 2023 07:13 PM IST

"We're looking at specific additional requests that the Israelis have made. I think you're likely to hear more about that later today," Blinken said.

The United States, a close ally and major supplier of arms to Israel, could announce later Sunday new military support for the country following the Hamas attack, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken(AP)
"We're looking at specific additional requests that the Israelis have made. I think you're likely to hear more about that later today," Blinken told CNN.

“President (Joe) Biden's direction was to make sure that we're providing Israel everything it needs in this moment to deal with the attacks from Hamas.”

