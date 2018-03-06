 US man indicted for raping daughter for over 15 years, fathering her two children | world news | Hindustan Times
US man indicted for raping daughter for over 15 years, fathering her two children

The man was indicted on 23 counts of rape and 18 counts of sexual battery and his wife is charged with two counts of felony complicity.

world Updated: Mar 06, 2018 21:27 IST
The girl was raped several times a month by her father when she 10 years until she left home at 25.
The girl was raped several times a month by her father when she 10 years until she left home at 25.(Representational Photo)

Police say a Cincinnati man raped his daughter over a period of 15 years, fathering two of her children.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that police say the man assaulted his daughter several times a month from when she was 10 until she left home at 25.

Hamilton County court records show he was indicted on 23 counts of rape and 18 counts of sexual battery. The man’s wife is charged with two counts of felony complicity.

Court documents show the victim has two children, ages 2 and 7. Prosecutors say genetic testing indicates the victim’s father is a close relative.

His arraignment is scheduled Friday. A message was left Tuesday for his attorney.

