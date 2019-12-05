e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 05, 2019

Three wounded in shooting at US military base in Hawaii

The gunman had been “secured”, Hawaii News Now said, adding that three people had been wounded, with two listed as being in critical condition.

world Updated: Dec 05, 2019 07:33 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
A gunman opened fire at the US Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii on Wednesday.
A gunman opened fire at the US Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii on Wednesday. (@PearlHarborNavalShipyard/Facebook)
         

A gunman opened fire at the US Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii on Wednesday, base officials said, with local media reporting that two of the three wounded were in critical condition and the suspect “secured.”

In a posting on the social network, the base said, “JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.”

It added, “The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed.”

Officials would provide an update “when we have further information,” the posting said.

A base spokeswoman confirmed that a shooting had taken place but declined to give more details.

The gunman had been “secured”, Hawaii News Now said, adding that three people had been wounded, with two listed as being in critical condition.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is a combined U.S. Air Force and Navy Installation located 8 miles (13 km) from Honolulu.

The incident comes three days before the anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on the naval base that led the United States to enter World War Two by declaring war on Japan.

tags
top news
At 2+2 dialogue, India and US to talk emerging threats, challenges
At 2+2 dialogue, India and US to talk emerging threats, challenges
Three wounded in shooting at US military base in Hawaii
Three wounded in shooting at US military base in Hawaii
Age, health, bail for co-accused: What led to Chidambaram walking out of Tihar
Age, health, bail for co-accused: What led to Chidambaram walking out of Tihar
Onion imports making up just a small fraction of shortfall as prices surge
Onion imports making up just a small fraction of shortfall as prices surge
‘India is a Hindu Rashtra because...’: BJP MP explains
‘India is a Hindu Rashtra because...’: BJP MP explains
‘Would dominate him’: Former Pakistan player calls Bumrah a ‘baby bowler’
‘Would dominate him’: Former Pakistan player calls Bumrah a ‘baby bowler’
‘Reviving two-nation theory’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Citizenship Bill
‘Reviving two-nation theory’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Citizenship Bill
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly sessionChinmayanand

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News