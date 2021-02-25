IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US murder accused cooked victim's heart with potatoes to serve his other targets: Report
US police serving an arrest warrant on a burglary suspect ended up in a long standoff because his girlfriend wanted to have sex with him one last time.(Representative Image)
US police serving an arrest warrant on a burglary suspect ended up in a long standoff because his girlfriend wanted to have sex with him one last time.(Representative Image)
world news

US murder accused cooked victim's heart with potatoes to serve his other targets: Report

The suspect, Lawrence Paul Anderson, allegedly removed the organ from the body of a neighbor he had stabbed to death, according to Oklahoma City News 4 TV and the Oklahoman newspaper.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Prashasti Singh | AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:01 PM IST

A man accused of a triple murder in the US state of Oklahoma sliced one victim's heart from her body and cooked it with potatoes to serve to other victims before attacking them, US media reported Wednesday.

The suspect, Lawrence Paul Anderson, allegedly removed the organ from the body of a neighbor he had stabbed to death, according to Oklahoma City News 4 TV and the Oklahoman newspaper.

He allegedly then brought the heart to his uncle's home where he cooked it and tried to serve it to the uncle and his wife, investigators reportedly told the Grady County Court in Chickasha on Tuesday.

Anderson then allegedly killed the uncle and his four-year-old granddaughter in the home and severely injured the wife in the February 9 spree.

"He cooked the heart with potatoes to feed to his family to release the demons," an agent wrote in a search warrant presented in court.

The crime came just weeks after Anderson, who has a long arrest record, was released from prison on a general commutation by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2017 on drug charges.

He confessed to the murders in court on Tuesday, according to the reports.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
oklahoma city usa
Close
About 200 young activists had already come to the UK from Hong Kong as of earlier this month, according to Krish Kandiah, the founder of UKHK, an organization that includes a network of hundreds of churches ready to help the arrivals.(AP)
About 200 young activists had already come to the UK from Hong Kong as of earlier this month, according to Krish Kandiah, the founder of UKHK, an organization that includes a network of hundreds of churches ready to help the arrivals.(AP)
world news

UK Sanctuary Offer for Hong Kong Activists Is Great If You Can Afford It

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Some protest front-liners with limited funds are finding themselves stuck in a “devastating” limbo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vasilyev gathered and handed over information that constituted a state secret to China's intelligence services, TASS cited a law enforcement source as saying.(REUTERS)
Vasilyev gathered and handed over information that constituted a state secret to China's intelligence services, TASS cited a law enforcement source as saying.(REUTERS)
world news

Russia jails man for eight years for handing over secrets to China: TASS

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:10 PM IST
Vladimir Vasilyev, 52, was arrested in Russia's eastern Siberian Zabaykalsky region that borders Mongolia and China in August 2019. He pleaded guilty to the charge of treason, TASS said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Congress is set to hear from former security officials about what went wrong at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. That's when when a violent mob laid siege to the Capitol and interrupted the counting of electoral votes. Three of the four testifying Tuesday resigned under pressure immediately after the attack, including the former head of the Capitol Police. Much is still unknown about the attack, and lawmakers are demanding answers. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Congress is set to hear from former security officials about what went wrong at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. That's when when a violent mob laid siege to the Capitol and interrupted the counting of electoral votes. Three of the four testifying Tuesday resigned under pressure immediately after the attack, including the former head of the Capitol Police. Much is still unknown about the attack, and lawmakers are demanding answers. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(AP)
world news

US Capitol Police was 'quickly overwhelmed' during riots, acting chief says

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:08 PM IST
More than 200 people have been charged so far for their roles in the riot, including some with ties to far-right fringe groups
READ FULL STORY
Close
US police serving an arrest warrant on a burglary suspect ended up in a long standoff because his girlfriend wanted to have sex with him one last time.(Representative Image)
US police serving an arrest warrant on a burglary suspect ended up in a long standoff because his girlfriend wanted to have sex with him one last time.(Representative Image)
world news

US murder accused cooked victim's heart to serve his other targets: Report

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:01 PM IST
The suspect, Lawrence Paul Anderson, allegedly removed the organ from the body of a neighbor he had stabbed to death, according to Oklahoma City News 4 TV and the Oklahoman newspaper.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cyprus has been divided since Turkish forces captured its northern third in 1974, following an attempted coup in which a military junta in Athens sought to unite the island with Greece. To this day, the self-declared Turkish Cypriot state is recognized only by Turkey, while the Republic of Cyprus in the south of the island is internationally recognized and joined the European Union in 2004.(REUTERS)
Cyprus has been divided since Turkish forces captured its northern third in 1974, following an attempted coup in which a military junta in Athens sought to unite the island with Greece. To this day, the self-declared Turkish Cypriot state is recognized only by Turkey, while the Republic of Cyprus in the south of the island is internationally recognized and joined the European Union in 2004.(REUTERS)
world news

UN plans Cyprus meeting in April as gap widens between sides

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Turkey and the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in the north of the island say that a two-state solution to the Cyprus conflict is the only option that merits a discussion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This image released by Briarcliff Entertainment shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, with journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a scene from the documentary "The Dissident."(AP)
This image released by Briarcliff Entertainment shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, with journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a scene from the documentary "The Dissident."(AP)
world news

US report on Khashoggi death expected to single out Saudi crown prince

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:46 PM IST
Biden is working to restore the relationship with Riyadh to traditional lines after four years of cozier ties under Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian speaks during a daily briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing.(AP)
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian speaks during a daily briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing.(AP)
world news

China says it never asked US diplomats to take anal swab tests for Covid-19

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:13 PM IST
While China doesn’t have a nationwide policy on the use of anal swabs, they have been used increasingly on everyone from schoolchildren to travellers arriving in Beijing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last month, the US had issued a statement saying, "Despite the WIV presenting itself as a civilian institution, the United States has determined that the WIV has collaborated on publications and secret projects with China's military."(AFP)
Last month, the US had issued a statement saying, "Despite the WIV presenting itself as a civilian institution, the United States has determined that the WIV has collaborated on publications and secret projects with China's military."(AFP)
world news

Covid-19 coverup, secret experiments in Wuhan by PLA: Fmr US Security Advisor

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:11 PM IST
He further said that there is "good reason to believe" that an outbreak of a "flu-like illness" had occurred among the scientists in the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in the fall of 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.(AFP)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.(AFP)
world news

North Korea's Kim appoints new Navy, Air Force Chiefs in 'generation shift'

ANI, Pyongyang
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Kim stated that discipline was vital to the very existence of the KPA, noting the need to boost "education and control" in order to ensure that commanding officers have the proper political consciousness and moral convictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker opens a mock COVID-19 vaccines during a simulation in preparation for its arrival, at an elementary school turned vaccination command center in Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines.(REUTERS)
A health worker opens a mock COVID-19 vaccines during a simulation in preparation for its arrival, at an elementary school turned vaccination command center in Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines.(REUTERS)
world news

Philippines to receive first Covid-19 vaccines, inoculation starts next week

Reuters, Manila
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Despite having among the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Asia, the Philippines will be the last Southeast Asian country to receive its initial set of vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo )
Violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo )
world news

Capitol police were warned of violence before riot: Chief

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:52 PM IST
A day earlier, her predecessor as chief testified that police expected an enraged but more typical protest crowd of Donald Trump supporters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The damaged starboard engine of United Airlines flight 328, a Boeing 777-200, is seen following a February 20 engine failure incident, in a hangar at Denver International Airport in Denver, US.(REUTERS)
The damaged starboard engine of United Airlines flight 328, a Boeing 777-200, is seen following a February 20 engine failure incident, in a hangar at Denver International Airport in Denver, US.(REUTERS)
world news

Fan blade same as United plane in Denver used in almost 3 thousand flights

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:43 PM IST
The FAA on Tuesday issued an emergency order requiring all fan blades on the Pratt & Whitney models used on the 777 be tested before planes could return to carrying passengers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Republican Study Committee Chairman Congressman Jim Banks and Senator Tom Cotton on Wednesday introduced the Countering Chinese Propaganda Act.(AP)
Republican Study Committee Chairman Congressman Jim Banks and Senator Tom Cotton on Wednesday introduced the Countering Chinese Propaganda Act.(AP)
world news

US Congress introduces Countering Chinese Propaganda Act

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:36 PM IST
The legislation is based on recommendations from the Republican Study Committee’s National Security Strategy
READ FULL STORY
Close
People participate in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
People participate in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Myanmar protests: Truck drivers join movement against military coup

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:30 PM IST
As a result, delivery of imports has slowed, with cargo containers trapped at ports and at least one international shipping line has been forced to halt new orders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - IN this Feb. 15, 2021, file photo, Rohingya refugees headed to the Bhasan Char island prepare to board navy vessels from the south eastern port city of Chattogram, Bangladesh. The United Nations said Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that a group of Rohingya refugees is adrift in a boat in the Andaman Sea without food or water, and that their families are worried that many may have already died. (AP Photo, File)(AP)
FILE - IN this Feb. 15, 2021, file photo, Rohingya refugees headed to the Bhasan Char island prepare to board navy vessels from the south eastern port city of Chattogram, Bangladesh. The United Nations said Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that a group of Rohingya refugees is adrift in a boat in the Andaman Sea without food or water, and that their families are worried that many may have already died. (AP Photo, File)(AP)
world news

UNHCR praises Indian coast guard for helping Rohingya adrift in Andaman sea

AP, Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:27 PM IST
UNHCR said the Indian coast guard responded to its request and deployed a search and rescue team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac