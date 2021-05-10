US Navy arms haul covered rear deck of 567-foot warship. All you need to know

The US Navy on Sunday announced that they seized a huge cache of weapons from a small ship in the international waters of the North Arabian Sea. The Navy said that the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) and US Coast Guard Advanced Interdiction Team (AIT) discovered the illicit arms shipment, wrapped in green plastic, on a stateless dhow during a routine flag verification boarding on May 6.

The scale of the find came into focus after the weapons were laid out on the deck of the US warship in a two-day operation. The massive arms haul covered much of the rear deck of the 567-foot (173-meter) USS Monterey, which was visible in the photographs shared by the US Navy.

“The cache of weapons included dozens of advanced Russian-made anti-tank guided missiles, thousands of Chinese Type 56 assault rifles, and hundreds of PKM machine guns, sniper rifles and rocket-propelled grenades launchers. Other weapon components included advanced optical sights,” the Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet said in a statement.





The Navy found the stateless dhow during a routine flag verification boarding on May 6.(US Navy)

The illicit arms shipment was found wrapped in green plastic below the deck of a stateless dhow.(US Navy)

The Navy further stated that the dhow was assessed for seaworthiness following the removal of all illicit cargo and its crew was released after questioning. While the 5th Fleet said the original source and intended destination of the material are currently under investigation, an American defence official told The Associated Press that the initial probe found the vessel came from Iran, indicating that the cargo was likely bound to Yemen.

The scale of the find came into focus after the weapons were laid out on the deck of the US warship.(US Navy)

Yemen has been marred with internal conflicts for years in which the factions, including the Houthi rebels, are backed by external forces like Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Around 130,000 people have been killed in the ongoing civil war and at least 3.65 million people have been displaced since March 2015, according to the UN refugee agency, making it one of the biggest humanitarian crises.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON