1 dead, 5 injured after gunfire erupts inside Bronx subway station

At least five people were injured and a man was killed aftergunfire erupted at a Bronx train on Monday afternoon, February 12. A fight broke out on a northbound 4 train at around 4:40, following which about 10 shots were heard. (Getty Images/iStockphoto - representational)

A 25-year-old man died in the shooting, police confirmed, according to New York Post. A 14-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy, a 29-year-old woman and two men, 28 and 71, were also shot. The police said there may have been two shooters, It is unclear what prompted the altercation that led to the shooting.

Luis Rodriguez, 34, heard kids “screaming.” “It was total pandemonium,” he said. “It makes you scared to ride the train.”

A woman called 911 after seeing three teenage boys on the train tracks. She heard over 10 gunshots.

“Two of the kids were arguing and one of them took off,” the woman said. “The other two just stood there. One of the guys was pacing back and forth and the other guy just sat down.

“I was so scared, like, what are these kids doing? They had book bags on. I’m assuming they were kids,” she added.

Meanwhile, in an advisory, NYPD wrote on X, “Due to an active police investigation, please avoid the area of Jerome Ave between Inwood Ave and Townsend Ave in Bronx, NY which is in the confines of the @NYPD44Pct . Please use alternate routes and expect traffic in the area.”