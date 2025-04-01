10 school-friendly April Fools' Day pranks to pull on teachers and students

Kids love pranks, especially on April Fools' Day, but pulling one off at school can be tricky. They are always worried about getting in trouble with teachers. 10 harmless school-appropriate April Fools' Day pranks.(Pixabay)

Here are 10 harmless school-appropriate pranks that students and teachers can enjoy together without crossing any lines -

Pranks for teachers to try:

1.Put a fake quiz on everyone’s desk to surprise the class.

2.Work with another teacher to switch classrooms. Walk in, start teaching, and act like it’s totally normal.

3.Move all the desks around before school starts. Kids will be confused, trying to find their seats.

4.Bring a small speaker to class and hide it somewhere. During a quiet moment, play a sound effect and watch the students look around, confused.

5.Before class starts, write a silly “new rule” on the board. Act serious when they walk in and see how many student follow the rule before you reveal it is a joke.

Pranks for student to try:

1.When your teacher steps out, take a picture of their computer screen, flip it upside down, and set it as their background. It will appear like the computer has turned upside down.

2.If there is a clock in the room, take out the battery and set it to the end of the day.

3.Team up with another class. When the bell rings, have everyone go to the wrong room, sit down, and act normal until the teacher figures it out.

4.During class, ask to use the bathroom. When you get permission, go change into a totally different outfit. Come back and see if the teacher notices. If they do, say “April Fool!” If not, try it again later with another outfit.

5.Bring a small, fake bug quietly place it on the teacher’s desk when they are not looking. Wait for their reaction, then laugh and say, “April Fool."