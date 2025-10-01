2025 Green Card lottery results are out; here's how to check if you won

The United States Department of State has announced that results for the Diversity Visa (Green Card) Lottery are now available for entrants who applied between October and November 2023. Those who applied for the lottery in the October-November 2023 session can check the result of the Green Card application on the official portal of the Diversity Program. epresentational image.(Unsplash)

Here's a step-by-step guide on checking the latest Green Card lottery records.

How to Check Your Lottery Results

Step 1: Visit www.dvprogram.state.gov

Step 2: Enter the following information exactly as submitted during registration:

Confirmation number

Last name

Year of birth (four digits)

Authentication code displayed on the page

Step 3: Click “Submit.” The system will verify your information and indicate whether you have been selected.

Green Card Lottery Winners: Next Steps

Selection in the lottery does not automatically grant residency; it only allows applicants to begin the visa process. Winners can view detailed instructions on completing the immigrant visa process for themselves and eligible family members.

This includes filling out the DS-260 form online and scheduling an interview at a US. embassy or consulate. Results for the 2025 lottery can be checked from May 4, 2024, until September 30, 2025. Winners must complete the process within the fiscal year 2025, which runs from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025. After this period, eligibility to apply for the visa expires.

Applicants who have misplaced their confirmation number can retrieve it on the official website by entering their application year, full name, date of birth, email address, and the authentication code.

The State Department cautions that results are only available through the official portal. Notifications will not be sent via email, text, or phone call, and there are no authorized intermediaries.