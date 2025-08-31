US announces stringent rules for immigrant visa interview locations starting November, key details here

The US Department of State has announced an amendment regarding the location of interviews for applicants seeking immigrant visas. Immigrant visas: Candidates will have to be interviewed in their existing consular district starting on November 1, 2025.

There are relatively few exceptions to the Department of State's requirement that applicants for immigrant visas be interviewed in the consular district assigned to their region of residence, or in their country of nationality if required.

The National Visa Center will register immigrant visa applicants in their home country or, upon request, their country of nationality as of November 1, 2025.

New modifications apply to all immigrant visa categories

This change affects all immigrant visa categories, including those applying for the DV-2026 program year's Diversity Visa. Applications must be submitted at designated processing locations for applicants who live in nations without regular visa services.

However, citizens of nations where regular visa operations are halted or delayed should apply at their assigned immigrant visa processing location unless the applicant is a citizen of another nation with continuous operations.

The majority of non-immigrant visa applicants will also need to appear in person for interviews beginning September 2, 2025, according to a statement released by the US Department of State.

All about existing immigrant visa appointments

In most cases, appointments for immigrant visas cannot be canceled or rescheduled. As soon as the National Visa Center has set up an appointment, applicants should get in touch with them if they would like to move their immigrant visa case to a different consular district.

Candidates must use the National Visa Center's Public Inquiry Form since they are unable to get in touch with the consular office directly.

The National Visa Center may ask for more information if a candidate wants to interview somewhere other than their designated consular district or country of nationality.