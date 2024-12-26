After US woman, 20, dies of ‘sudden heart attack’, parents start foundation to promote cardiac screening: Report

The sudden death of a 20-year-old woman from a "sudden heart attack" despite having no prior health issues has prompted her parents to establish a foundation in her name, aimed at promoting cardiac screenings for children and young people, The Sun reported. Poppy Eagle’s sudden death has left behind her four siblings and grieving parents, Vicki and Peter. (The Sun)

Poppy Eagle, a fashion student from Washington in Tyne and Wear, passed away on August 7 after her heart unexpectedly stopped. She had no known history of health problems.

Poppy had returned home for the summer when the tragedy occurred. Despite the efforts of emergency responders, her life could not be saved.

Poppy Eagle’s sudden death has left behind her four siblings and grieving parents, Vicki and Peter. In her memory, the family has launched the Poppy's Light Foundation, which focuses on promoting cardiac screenings for children and young people.

The family hopes to prevent similar tragedies, believing Poppy’s life might have been saved with prior screening, the report added,

Vicki shared with ChronicleLive: “Poppy's Light fundraising has been such a success, and there's a real comfort in that.”

“What we have found is that there is really not a great deal of support around for bereaved children. Poppy was such a loving person, so vibrant, so full of light. The charity is a way of keeping that light shining while doing something that can support other children.”

The family set a fundraising goal of £25,000, and Vicki expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from the community. To raise funds, Poppy’s brother Peter and other parents are preparing to climb Kilimanjaro next month.

Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS), or Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome, which caused Poppy’s death, is a condition that results in fatal cardiac arrest without prior symptoms.

This rare syndrome can strike people of any age, including those who appear healthy and fit.

General causes of heart attacks in young people

Dr Zeenath Begum, a cardiologist at Prashanth Hospital, Chennai, highlighted several leading risk factors contributing to heart issues in an interview with Hindustan Times.

She identified lifestyle factors such as smoking, abdominal obesity, high carbohydrate and trans-fat consumption, lack of physical activity, poor sleep habits, excessive mental stress, and conditions like obstructive sleep apnea.

Begum also pointed out traditional risk factors, including diabetes, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol levels, and genetic predispositions to premature atherosclerosis.

Additionally, she noted that during the Covid-19 pandemic, inflammation following viral infections significantly increased the occurrence of blood clot-related heart attacks among young individuals.