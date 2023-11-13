22-year-old inmate tortured, beaten, and assaulted just before his release in USA

Daniel Williams, a 22-year-old Alabama inmate, has lost his life under distressing circumstances, allegedly tortured, beaten, and sexually assaulted by a prison gang just two weeks before his scheduled release. Alabama inmate allegedly tortured, beaten, and sexually assaulted by prison gang before death.(Facebook)

Daniel, serving time for second-degree theft at Staton Correctional Facility, was discovered unresponsive in his dorm on October 22. Despite the severity of his injuries, the family claims the prison warden initially attributed his condition to a 'drug overdose.' However, insiders suggest a more sinister truth, describing how Daniel had been 'kidnapped, bound, assaulted, and sold out' by another inmate for 'two or three days.'

This horrifying incident sheds light on the alarming state of Alabama's prisons, with at least 12 prison officers arrested for assaulting inmates at Staton, Elmore, and Draper prisons in the last two years. Federal investigations into Alabama's prison conditions have been ongoing since a scathing lawsuit by the Department of Justice in 2019.

Daniel's family, devastated by the loss, insists that his body displayed signs of physical abuse, including bound hands. Terry Williams, Daniel's father, asserts, "We've got to stop this. If I can save a couple of lives, you know, I'm thankful."

The family's quest for justice faces numerous obstacles. They were not notified of Daniel's hospitalization until three days later, and their request for a rape kit was initially denied. The family claims a nurse later found 'visible handprint bruises between Daniel's legs.' Despite their efforts, Daniel was removed from life support on November 5, and the 22-year-old died shortly after being transferred to Kilby Correctional Center on November 9.

The Alabama Department of Corrections released a statement, acknowledging an 'inmate-on-inmate assault' at Staton and confirming an ongoing investigation by the ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division.

This tragic incident adds to a disturbing pattern of violence within Alabama's prisons. The Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), a nonprofit advocating for inmates' rights, deems Daniel's death 'tragic' and 'preventable,' emphasizing the need for urgent reform.

