 3 people detained after 4 students shot and wounded outside Atlanta high school - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / US News / 3 people detained after 4 students shot and wounded outside Atlanta high school

3 people detained after 4 students shot and wounded outside Atlanta high school

BySumanti Sen
Feb 15, 2024 01:36 PM IST

The suspects include a man, a 35-year old woman, and her 17-year-old daughter

Four students were shot and wounded outside an Atlanta high school on Wednesday, February 14. Hours later, the Atlanta Police Department confirmed that three people in northwest Atlanta have been detained in connection with the shooting, The US Sun reported. The suspects include a man, a 35-year old woman, and her 17-year-old daughter.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto - representational image)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto - representational image)

Gunfire erupted at the lower campus parking lot outside Benjamin E. Mays High School in southwest Atlanta. The incident took place around 4:15 pm.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The Atlanta Public School Police Department said that the victims were teenagers – three 17-year-old boys and another boy, 18. 

Atlanta Public Schools said that the horrifying incident took place when students were leaving school for the day. Atlanta Public Schools issued a statement after the incident. 

“Shortly after dismissal, shots were fired from an unknown vehicle, striking four students. APS PD and Atlanta Fire Rescue immediately responded to the situation, and all victims were transported to the hospital and confirmed to have non-life-threatening injuries. No other students, faculty, or staff were injured. This matter continues to be under investigation,” the statement read, adding, “All after-school activities have been canceled.”

In another incident of shooting on the same day in the US, one woman died and at least 22 other people, including nine children, were injured after gunmen fired shots during a Super Bowl parade in Kansas City. In this case too, three people have been arrested. Law enforcement sources said the shooting was not terror-related.

“I’m angry at what happened today. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment,” Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves told reporters at a press conference after the parade shooting.

“Because of bad actors, which were very few, this tragedy occurred even in the presence of uniformed law enforcement officers,” she said. She added that as many as 800 cops were deployed in the area when the shooting took place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On