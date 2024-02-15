3 people detained after 4 students shot and wounded outside Atlanta high school

Four students were shot and wounded outside an Atlanta high school on Wednesday, February 14. Hours later, the Atlanta Police Department confirmed that three people in northwest Atlanta have been detained in connection with the shooting, The US Sun reported. The suspects include a man, a 35-year old woman, and her 17-year-old daughter. (Getty Images/iStockphoto - representational image)

Gunfire erupted at the lower campus parking lot outside Benjamin E. Mays High School in southwest Atlanta. The incident took place around 4:15 pm.

The Atlanta Public School Police Department said that the victims were teenagers – three 17-year-old boys and another boy, 18.

Atlanta Public Schools said that the horrifying incident took place when students were leaving school for the day. Atlanta Public Schools issued a statement after the incident.

“Shortly after dismissal, shots were fired from an unknown vehicle, striking four students. APS PD and Atlanta Fire Rescue immediately responded to the situation, and all victims were transported to the hospital and confirmed to have non-life-threatening injuries. No other students, faculty, or staff were injured. This matter continues to be under investigation,” the statement read, adding, “All after-school activities have been canceled.”

In another incident of shooting on the same day in the US, one woman died and at least 22 other people, including nine children, were injured after gunmen fired shots during a Super Bowl parade in Kansas City. In this case too, three people have been arrested. Law enforcement sources said the shooting was not terror-related.

“I’m angry at what happened today. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment,” Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves told reporters at a press conference after the parade shooting.

“Because of bad actors, which were very few, this tragedy occurred even in the presence of uniformed law enforcement officers,” she said. She added that as many as 800 cops were deployed in the area when the shooting took place.