3 University of Wyoming swimmers killed in car crash in northern Colorado amid Mountain West Championship

At least three University of Wyoming students were killed in a single-car crash on Highway 287, roughly ten miles from the Colorado-Wyoming border. They were part of the varsity's swimming and diving squad. The female students, who died in the tragedy, were all set to participate in the 2024 Mountain West Championships this week in Houston, Texas.(Unspalsh)

Five individuals were in a Toyota RAV4 driving south near Red Mountain Road in Larimer County when it went off the road and overturned. The two male survivors were hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Initial indications are that the driver swerved and the vehicle went off the road, rolling multiple times," the University of Wyoming said in a news release, CBS News reported.

While the names of the deceased swimmers have been release yet, it has been confirmed that they were an 18-year-old female student and a 22-year-old and a 21-year male students.

The Colorado State Patrol is looking into the cause of the crash.

University of Wyoming reacts to terrible tragedy

“My thoughts and prayers are with our swimming and diving student-athletes, coaches, families and friends,” said the university's Director of Athletics Tom Burman. “It is difficult to lose members of our University of Wyoming family, and we mourn the loss of these student-athletes. We have counseling services available to our student-athletes and coaches in our time of need,” he added.

Meanwhile, Wyoming president Ed Seidel extended condolences to the victims' kin, stating that “words are insufficient to express our sadness.”

"We are heartsick at the news of this terrible tragedy for our university, our state, our student-athlete community and, most importantly, the families and friends of these young people."

University of Wyoming head swim coach Dave Denniston stated the team will provide more information after informing the victims’ families about the accident.

