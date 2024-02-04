Golden retriever enthusiasts brave snow to attend Goldens in Golden in Colorado

This weekend, Golden, Colorado turned into a winter wonderland as thousands of golden retrievers and their owners gathered for the city’s annual Goldens in Golden event. Despite the heavy snow, the iconic 'Goldens in Golden' picture under the arch was a must-have. Golden, Colorado hosts annual 'Goldens in Golden' event despite heavy snowfall.(X)

Soggy doggies travel far and wide

From Saint Petersburg, Florida to the snowy streets of Golden, Colorado, Charlie Alfrey and his dog, Boss, embarked on an epic road trip. Charlie shared, “[It’s] his first trip to the snow and to see this golden festival. He's super excited. And so are we!”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Planning pays off for the ultimate golden experience

Charlie and his crew heard about Goldens in Golden last year and knew they had to make the trip. Months of planning culminated in an unforgettable experience. Charlie exclaimed, “We looked it up and thought, oh my gosh, [thousands of] golden retrievers in one spot. And so we said, ‘We got to do this.’”

World's largest golden retriever meetup

Goldens in Golden proudly stands as one of the largest golden retriever meetups globally, offering a delightful array of meetups, photo ops, and even dog treat stations. The enthusiasm is contagious, with both humans and canines enjoying the festivities.

Snowy Golden Retriever Day celebration

Heavy snowfall couldn’t deter the spirit of National Golden Retriever Day celebration in Golden. Megan Pinson from Visit Golden shared, “It just shows how much people love this event if they’re willing to brave the weather and come see us.”

Katie Ford, who brought her golden retriever Rilo from Iowa, expressed the joy of the event, saying, “It’s the best day, and I don’t even care about the weather, it’s so great. I feel my heart exploding. They’re so cute, every one of them is so cute.”

By noon, Washington Avenue was filled with the smell of wet dogs as hundreds lined up for the annual group photo. Charlie Alfrey, undeterred by the weather, exclaimed, “It’s crazy, but we’re having a great time. It’s absolutely worth it.”

As the event concluded amidst heavy snow, Visit Golden's Megan Pinson emphasised, “Golden Retrievers are a hardy breed, and Coloradans are, too. I think they’re all embracing it.”

Despite several inches of snow, the celebration included group photos, giveaways, activities, dog-themed beers, a hot dog party, free pup cups, and more. Founder Joy Meadows reflected on the unexpected growth, saying, “Just the smiles on the people that are here despite the weather, I’ve never seen such a happy crowd.”

A portion of the merchandise sales from the event goes toward supporting the Golden Retriever Rescue of the Rockies and the Foothills Animal Shelter, adding a heartwarming touch to the snowy festivities.