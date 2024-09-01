49ers rookie seriously injured in ‘attempted robbery’ in San Francisco, suspect is in custody

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was seriously injured in a shooting during an attempted robbery in Union Square, San Francisco on Saturday afternoon. The team confirmed the incident in a statement, noting that Pearsall is currently in “serious but stable condition”. FILE - San Francisco 49ers first round draft pick Ricky Pearsall speaks at an NFL football news conference, April 26, 2024, at the team's facility in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)(AP)

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. when a male suspect attempted to rob Pearsall, leading to a confrontation between the two. During the altercation, both Pearsall and the suspect sustained injuries.

When San Francisco Police Department officers arrived at the scene “located two male subjects suffering from injuries” and provided aid to both men before transporting them to a nearby hospital for treatment “for further evaluation”.

“During the attempted robbery, a physical altercation ensued, and both the suspect and victim were injured. The suspect is in custody and charges are pending at this time,” SFPD said.

San Francisco Mayor and Police Chief condemn the shootout

The San Francisco 49ers expressed their concern and support for Pearsall and his family in a statement released on Saturday night, saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Ricky and the entire Pearsall family.” The team and its fans are now hoping for a full recovery for the young player.

“My thoughts are with Ricky and his family at this time,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed posted on X (formerly Twitter). “We will provide more updates, including on his condition, as I receive them.”

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said he was “extremely shocked and saddened” by the violence. He condemned the incident in an X post, “This kind of violence has no place in our city and will never be tolerated. My heart goes out to Mr. Pearsall and his family, and I wish him a speedy recovery.”

He also praised the swift actions of the officers involved, adding, “Thankfully, our hard-working officers made a swift arrest in this case, and we will do everything within our power to ensure justice is served.”

Pearsall, a promising rookie wide receiver, was selected by the 49ers with the 31st pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Before entering the NFL, the 23-year-old had an impressive collegiate career, playing three years at Arizona State and two at the University of Florida. In his final season with Florida, Pearsall recorded 965 receiving yards and scored six touchdowns.