5 optical illusion homes in the US that will mess with your mind

Owning a real estate property is a feeling of pride and success, but having one that turns heads and gets people talking is surely one-of-a-kind. Here are five houses that use fancy optical illusions to trick your brain – and your eyes. 5 optical illusion homes in the US(Pixabay)

Also read: Qatari Diar, Dar Global to introduce Trump's first real estate development in Qatar

145 Neck Path, East Hampton, NY

Priced at around $6 million, this glass home looks like the perfect spot to host a lavish house party. The residence boasts six bedrooms without any visible columns – as if the first floor was supported by the glass walls only! A private underground tunnel leads you to a four-car garage while a heated saltwater pool lays right ahead of the house, overlooking an adjacent 20-acre reserve.

Six bedrooms home in NY. (Realtor)

8198 Uphill Rd, Joshua Tree, CA

Priced at about $18 million, this invisible house is the creation of film producers Chris Hanley and Frank Gehry with collaborator Tomas Osinski, who made this house to make it vanish in the desert from a distance. Right at the get-go, you might not notice the 5,470-square-foot house in front of you, but if you get closer, the shimmering structure spread across 67.5 acres will find you mesmerised in the middle of the desert. The building mimics its surroundings as its exterior is made fully of reflective glass walls. The three-bedroom estate boasts a 100-foot heated indoor swimming pool and a 224-square-foot white wall that is designed for movie screenings.

1340 E Las Palmaritas Dr, Phoenix, AZ

Priced at $1.5 million, the Novak House was designed by architect Alfred Newman Beadle. Built in the year 1994, the two-bedroom house’s triangular shape complements and blends into the surrounding mountains of Phoenix. Dubbed as the “Hawk’s Nest” by architect Beadle himself, the post-and-beam hillside residence has an open floor plan that includes a modern kitchen, a waterfall stand, and angular living room with a fireplace and a sun-soaked dining surrounded by glass walls that go straight to the patio.

6836 N 36th St, Phoenix, AZ

Another marvel at the Phoenix mountains, priced at around $9 million, the Circular Sun is a three-bedroom circular desert retreat that was the last home designed by American architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Perched on a hilltop of 1.32 acres, every room of the 3,095-square-foot residence was designed to enjoy the views of the Palm Canyon in front of it. Built in the year 1967, the house’s curved walls, crescent-shaped windows, and overlapping concentric circles make for a marvellous view for the beholder. A private crescent-shaped pool can also be found in the back of the house along with a curved courtyard.

Also read: Renting vs buying property: Why homebuyers shouldn’t let FOMO drive their real estate decisions

5722 Clay Point Rd, Fishers Island, NY

Priced at about $5.2 million, this waterfront glass house is only accessible by boat or plane. It was built in 2008 and designed by Tom Phifer to blend in with the island’s landscape. The 4,744-square-foot residence overlooking the Long Island Sound island group has a water feature flowing through it that connects the interior with the exterior garden designed by Morgan Dix Wheelock, Jr. The property’s garden was also renovated by educator and author Thomas Armstrong, who added new Japanese irises and 150,000 daffodils in the garden.